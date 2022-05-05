High school softball: King George conquers Chancellor to remain unbeaten in Battlefield

King George remained undefeated in the Battlefield District with a 6-1 victory over visiting Chancellor Thursday.

Haylee Callahan pitched a complete game for the Foxes, despite the Chargers getting out to an early lead.

“It was a rough start in the first, but we came through and got our stuff together, and we hit the ball and put it in play,” Callahan said. “We got some momentum going, it’s senior night, so we had to win.”

The Foxes are now 10-0 in the conference, but Lyburn said the team is not thinking about the playoffs yet.

“We’ve just to get through the season right now, and when it’s time to go to the playoffs we’ve just got to step up our game and play a little better,” he said. “It gets tough then because it’s a one and done situation. We’ve got to be ready for it.”

Deja Dorsey got the scoring started for Chancellor in the first, driving in Regan Bestick with a hard single to right.

Hannah Linder walked and eventually came around to score in the bottom of the inning, but neither team managed any more runs until the Foxes’ bats finally came alive in the fourth.

“It took us a minute,” said Lyburn, “but we were able to get that one inning and make some big plays, get the bat on the ball, get some base runners and get some scores in to extend the lead to help us out and get a little bit more comfortable.”

Paige Headley doubled to center, Callahan followed with a single to left, and both eventually scored in a three-inning that put King George up to stay.

They scored two more runs in the fifth, while Callahan kept the Chargers under control, limiting them to a total of four hits and eight baserunners on the night.

Chargers’ center fielder Kaitlyn Bestick said the team knew coming in that King George would be tough.

“King George has always been one of the most competitive teams in the district, and I think we definitely put up a much better fight (than in the past), and we stayed cleaner in the field, and I think that goes for the mindset as well” she said. “We always come in here knowing that they’re a good team, and we sometimes know that a little too much.”

But not this time, Kaitlyn said.

“We were finding bats, and putting bats on balls, and sometimes they just don’t drop when you need them too,” she said, perhaps thinking of the fly ball she sent all the way to the left field fence that was run down by the Foxes’ left fielder.

Her sister Regan agreed with her positive take on the game.

“I’m really proud of the way we played today,” Regan said. “Things might not have dropped like we wanted them to, we might not have been able to string together some hits today, but I was proud of the fight that my team showed.”