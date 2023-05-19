Righthander Abby Greenwood struck out 12 batters in going the distance Thursday night as the King George softball team defeated visiting Spotsylvania 7–1 in the Battlefield District championship game.

Greenwood allowed one run on five hits and no walks. Madison Sobota went 4 for 4 and drove in three runs, while Kendall Morgan was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Foxes (19-2).

Paige Headley also had two hits with two runs scored and Kaylee Truslow scored twice for King George, which completed an unbeaten season in district play.

Mylia Knight posted two hits and drove in the Knights’ lone run, while Nyla Brown also had two hits. Morgan Maslock took the loss, surrendering all seven runs—five earned—on nine hits, while walking three and striking out four.

Both teams will be back in actin in next week’s Region 4B tournament. Exact pairings are yet to be determined.

R H E

Spotsylvania 000 001 0 — 1 5 2

King George 201 202 x — 7 10 1

MORGAN MASLOCK, ZOE Price (6) and Calleigh Craft. ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke.