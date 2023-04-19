The King George Foxes sit alone at the top of the Battlefield District softball standings after a convincing 6-0 win over rival Spotsylvania Tuesday night.

Abby Greenwood kept the Knights’ bats in check all night, striking out 15 on her way to a one-hit shutout, while her team played solid defense and hit well.

“We made the routine plays, and we showed up to hit,” Greenwood said. “We were just ready to play today.”

She said alternating between four different pitches – especially her “rise ball” - was key to keeping Spotsylvania's batters off balance.

The Foxes opened the scoring in the third inning, when Paige Headley scored from second on Kendall Morgan's double.

They broke it open in a three-run fourth, when Kyra Hudson knocked in Linsey Spillman, and Natalie Spillman’s hard shot past second base scored Hudson and Rachel Morrison.

Madison Sobota had two hits and scored the team’s final two runs.

“We were on top of our game, hitting real well,” Morgan said.

Morgan also praised her team’s positive spirit and motivation.

“Up in the dugout, we had real good energy,” she said.

“I’d definitely say it’s a good win,” Morgan said. “They’re definitely our rival, so it’s good to win the first time we played them.”

Both teams came into the game unbeaten in the district and 8-2 overall, but King George coach Neil Lyburn said the Foxes showed some improvement .

“We’ve been playing well, but I don’t think we’ve hit the ball great,” Lyburn said. “Tonight I think we hit the ball well, better than we had been. Us putting the bat on the ball made it difficult for them. If we could get a couple of runs and put a little pressure on them, I thought that would be great.”

Next up for King George (9-2, 7-0) is a 4:30 p.m. game Thursday at Courtland (4-6, 3-3).

Spotsylvania (8-3, 6-1) will try to bounce back when they host Caroline (5-4, 3-3) Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We just couldn’t get the bat on the ball tonight,” said Knights coach Doris Buzzell. “(Greenwood is) a good pitcher, probably the best pitcher we’ll see. “

But she had no doubt her team would recover.

“We’ll be fine,” she said. “We came up short… but we’ll be back to see them at the end of the season and hopefully take the win from them then.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 H R E

King George 0 0 1 3 1 0 1 6 9 1

Spotsylvania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3