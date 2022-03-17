High school softball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: John Barton

Last season: 9–6

Top returnees: Sr. 1B Katie Kearnes, Jr. C Madelyn Chambers, Jr. SS Kylah Wrolstad, So. P Mayah Croson.

Top newcomers: Fr. Catey Allen, Fr. Lizzy Hastings.

Outlook: Six senior starters graduated from last year’s district championship team, leaving spots to fill for youngsters like Croson, the new starting pitcher.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Jim Edwards

Last season: 2–10

Top returnees: Sr. SS Amber Hunte, Sr. 1B Caroline Keefer, Sr. C Caitlyn Oakland, Jr. P Maddie Smith, Jr. P Kaci Stephenson.

Top newcomers: OF Makayla Taylor, U Bella Colangelo, IF Isabelle Elliott, U Hailey Hernandez.

Outlook: The Eagles have nine returning players from a team that took its lumps last year. Oakland has committed to play at Marymount University.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Ric Dugan

Last season: 9–5, Region 6B semifinalists

Top returners: Sr. P/IF Emily Collins, Sr. 2B Emily Cross, Sr. 1B Kayden Whitlock, Jr. SS/P Kaylie Billig, Jr. 3B Erin Howdershelt, Jr. OF/P Izzy Ehly, So. C Laney Deane, So. OF/P Rachel Wood.

Top newcomers: Fr. OF Cerene Thomas, Jr. OF Jyneese Conway-Layman, Fr. OF Hailey Basile.

Outlook: Many of the players return who put together a nine-game win streak last season and hope to reprise that momentum. Deane was a first-team all-district pick at catcher.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Meghan Smith

Top returnees: Sr. P Layne Fritz, So. U Amanda Ashe, Jr. OF Lexi Kantor.

Top newcomers: Jr. C Madison Bachman, Jr. OF Riley Delcore, Fr. SS/P Liz Harley.

Outlook: Transfers Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) and Delcore (Colonial Forge) join a solid returning nucleus for Smith in her first season coaching at her alma mater.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Katie Barbarczuk

Last season: 3–9

Top returnees: Sr. OF Adeline Kortman, Sr. OF Kaylee McCarthy, Jr. C Phoebe Hughes, So. U Abigail Morris.

Top newcomers: Fr. P Kaylee De Chicchis, Fr. SS Alyssa Zarate,

Outlook: Seniors Kortman and McCarthy lead an experienced outfield that should be the Wolverines’ strongest point.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Bri Worley

Last season: 12–3, Region 6B finalists

Top returnees: Jr. Cam DiGiacomo, Jr. Roxanne Hensel, Jr. Hannah Rubino, So. Emily Dameron, Sr. Trinity Lambertson.

Top newcomers: Fr. Izzie Barber.

Outlook: Worley takes over after leading Mountain View to the 2019 state final. She inherits a solid nucleus.

STAFFORD

Coach: George Fellman

Last season: 8–7, Region 5D finalists

Top returnees: Sr. 1B Alyssa Bosket, Jr. 2B Kaylee Small, Jr. DH Kristina Tolson, Sr. OF Paige Eagleton, Jr. P Jordan Yule.

Top newcomers: Fr. P Angela Dreistadt.

Outlook: The Indians lost just one starter to graduation, and with returning first-team all-district picks Bosket, Small and Tolson, expect to contend for the district title.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Dena Kappler

Top returnees: Sr. P Grace Shannon, Sr. SS Madison Taylor, S. C Codi Dudley.

Top newcomers: Fr. OF Rylee Chenault.

Outlook: Tayor moves from catcher to shortstop to anchor the Cavaliers’ infield. Shannon has improved her pitching repertoire.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Dave Morgan

Last season: 4–6

Top returnees: Sr. CF Kaitlyn Bestick, Sr. SS/P Regan Bestick, LF Gracie Dent, P/3B Madi-Rae Dillard, 1B/3B Deja Dorsey, RF Lydia Fields, P/1B Megan Rapillo, C Jasey Williams.

Top newcomers: 2B/LF Kendal Smith.

Outlook: The Chargers have plenty of returning talent and position flexibility to contend for the Battlefield District title.

COURTLAND

Coach: Thomas Wingert

Last season: 5–7

Top returnees: Jr. U Olivia George, So. C Maile Dickhute, So. 1B Olivia Roudabush, So. P Allison Thrift.

Top newcomers: Fr. Emery Lowe, Fr. Kaitlyn Malie Fr. Brystal Newman.

Outlook: With only one senior on the roster, the Cougars will look for steady improvement.

CULPEPER

Coach: Lindsey Aylor

Top returnees: OF Shelby Wood, P Hailey Metzger.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Lonnie Myers

Last season: 5–5

Top returnees: Sr. IF/OF Tristan Norris, Sr. IF/OF Hannah Werth, Sr. P/IF Katie Scott, Jr. IF Emma Comer.

Top newcomers: So IF Kailyn Deal, Jr. IF/OF Joran Werth.

Outlook: The Cyclones have some key holes to fill and are looking for pitching consistency.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Tori White

Top returnees: Sr. IF Tori Baker, So. SS Kayla Shepard.

Top newcomers: So. C/3B Alyssa Layton, So. P Ciara Jarman, Fr. 1B ZaMihrah Parker.

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets will rely on their youth as they strive to improve and compete in the district.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Neil Lyburn

Last season: 9–1

Top returnees: Sr. IF Hannah Linder, Sr. OF Brooke Rolocut, Jr. 3B Kendall Morgan, Jr. P/IF Abby Greenwood, Jr. P/1B Haylee Callahan, Jr. C Abigail Clark, So. OF Madison Sobota.

Top newcomers: So. OF/1B Linsey Spillman, Fr. IF Paige Headley, Fr. OF Kyra Hudson.

Outlook: Most of the starters return from a team that went unbeaten in Battlefield District play last season.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Doris Buzzell

Last season: 5–5–1

Top returnees: So. 2B Kate Bradin, So. SS Nyla Brown, Sr. CF Danielle Garnett, Jr. 1B Myla Knight.

Top newcomers: Fr. P Canaline Carter, Fr. P Emma Hallman, Fr. P/OF Morgan Maslock.

Outlook: The Knights have some good young talent in the field but will rely on freshman pitchers after Hannah Hall was injured in an automobile accident.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Susan Sharpe

Last season: 10–2

Top returnees: Jr. SS Dara Sharpe, So, 2B Savannah Bragg, Jr. P Emily Gillespie.

Top newcomer: Fr. C Alyssa Hopkins.

Outlook: The Lions barely missed out on regional play last season and have several key players back, including Gillespie who posted an 0.81 ERA in 2021.

ORANGE

Coach: Neal Ferguson

Last season: 12–1, Region 4B finalists

Top returnees: Sr. 2B Kennon Burnett, Sr. C Reese Rogers, Sr. SS Raniya Bright, Jr. OF/P Haley Martin, So. 1B/C Ja’ Chelle Mosley, So. P/1B Hannah Hearl, Jr. 3B Macy Fayard.

Top newcomers: Sr. OF/U Jessy Reynolds.

Outlook: With all but one starter returning from a team that fell one game short of the state playoffs, the Hornets again have high hopes.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Rodney Whittaker

Last season: 11–3, VISAA state semifinalists.

Top returnees: Sr. SS Sydney Whittaker, Fr. OF/1B Rylie Johnson, Jr. 3B/P Cassie Miller, Fr. P/1B Scarlett Whittaker.

Top newcomers: So. OF Madi Kamphuis, 8th-grade C Victoria Nation.

Outlook: The Eagles return four second-team all-state performers and hope to rely on athleticism to overcome youth as they seek a return to the state playoffs.