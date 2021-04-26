High school softball preview capsules

Outlook: Taylor and Hall are two of seven seniors who should make the Lions formidable before they head off to play in college. Dara Sharpe was poised to start at shortstop as a freshman last spring before the pandemic wiped out the season.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coach: Janice Gillespie

Top players: Sr. P/1B Laci Smith, Sr. OF Alysse Ragle, Sr. IF Ariel Ragle, Sr. 1B/P Lindsey Reingruber, Jr. OF Carleigh Atkins, So. OF/SS Kylee Quinn, So. OF/SS Bailey McEvilly, So. P/SS Aby Brown, Fr. C Susie Ishmal, Fr. OF Shelby Wood, Fr. P/OF Hailey Metzgar, Fr. IF Brooke House, Fr. U Theresa Breckley.

Outlook: A young but deep pitching staff will hold the key to the Blue Devils’ hopes of contending for the district title.

OTHER SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Rodney Whittaker

Top players: Sr. P Paige Bachman, C Madi Bachman, Jr. SS Sydney Whittaker, 8th-grade IF Rylie Johnson, 8th-grade IF Scarlett Whittaker.

Outlook: The Eagles are off to a 12–2 start, with Liberty University-bound Paige Bachman pitching to her sister Madi. Riley Johnson is batting .594 as an eighth-grader.