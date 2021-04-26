 Skip to main content
High school softball preview capsules
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: John Barton

Top players: Sr. P/OF Noelle Sterner, Sr. P/OF Cierra Foss, Sr. SS Brooke Shelton, Sr. C Kylie Thuot, P/OF Ashleigh Lewis. P/2B Lacy King.

Outlook: With four seniors who have started since they were freshmen, the Black-Hawks should be well-positioned.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Jim Edwards

Top players: Jr. 2B Amber Hunte, Jr. 3B Zoe Brown, Jr. C Caitlyn Oakland, Jr. 1B/OF Caroline Keefer, So. Maddie Smith, So. Riley Delcore, So Kaci Stephenson, Fr. Arianna Melendez, Fr. Payton Schwinn, Fr. Kenzie Riley.

Outlook: Sophomores Smith and Stephenson are competing for the starting pitcher spot on a team that returns four juniors who started as freshmen in the field in 2019.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Ric Dugan

Top players: Sr. OF Brenna Morefield, Sr. P Payton Kilmer, Sr. 3B Brooke Vaillancourt, Sr. C Nia Hall, Jr. P/IF Emily Collins, Jr.. 2B Emily Cross, Jr. 1B Kayden Whitlock, So. 1B Erin Howdershelt, So. SS Kaylie Billig, Sr. OF Savannah Birdsong, Sr. OF Maria Galdame, Fr. C Laney Deane, Fr. OF Rachel Wood, So. OF Izzy Ehly.

Outlook: A strong, deep group of upperclassmen who helped the team go 15–6 in 2019 should make the Panthers competitive in a strong district.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Brie Worley

Top players: Sr. C Annaliese Franklin, Sr. OF Caleigh Eberhart, Sr. 2B Annalise Pudimott, Sr. DP Kayla Gayle, Sr. OF Teagan Levesque, Sr. OF Harley Preston, Jr. 3B Mackenzie Kushner.

Outlook: Six seniors return from the 2019 state Class 5 runner-up team and should contend again if the Wildcats can replace ace pitcher Jessie Kantor, who’s now at Christopher Newport University.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Katie Barbarczuk

Top players: Sr. OF Alison Carter, P Daya McGee, So. C Phoebe Hughes, Fr. SS/P Abigail Morris.

Outlook: Seniors Carter (who has signed with Virginia Tech) and McGee (Bowie State) are the leaders of a team that will rely on seven sophomores to contend in the district.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Andy O’Brien

Top players: Sr. SS MacKenzie Snell, Sr. OF Kaylee DeJesus, Sr. 1B Taylor Puig, Sr. OF Courtney Jamison, Sr. P Carley Romine, So. C/OF Onnika DeBruhl, Fr. P Emily Dameron, So. 3B Camryn Digiacomo.

Outlook: Coming off an 18–5 season in 2019, the Bears will have a veteran lineup and a strong defense behind pitchers Romine and Dameron. Snell and DeJesus were all-district in 2019.

STAFFORD

Coach: George Fellman

Top players: Jr. C Alyssa Boskett, Sr. IF Emma Butler, Jr. OF Paige Eagleton, Jr. P Sarah Bourne, So. P Jordan Yule.

Outlook: Boskett, a first-team All-Area pick in 2019, should team with pitchers Bourne and Yule to give the Indians a strong battery. Butler is the team’s only senior.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Jasmine Blackwell

Top players: Sr. SS Kamryn Gray, Sr. OF Jayla Hill, Sr. OF Kaitlyn Johnson, So. P Alexis Payne, So. C Codi Dudley.

Outlook: Gray, Hill and Johnson all earned all-district recognition in 2019 and form the nucleus of this year’s team, with sophomore Payne taking over in the pitching circle.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: David Morgan

Top players: Sr. C Erin Dameron, Jr. P/IF Reagan Bestick, Jr. OF Kaitlyn Bestick, So. P/IF Madi Rae Dillard, So. U Jasey Williams, So. P/1B Megan Rapillo.

Outlook: Dameron is a rare senior on a young team that is not short on potential or pitching depth. The Bestick twins hope to extend their streak of athletic success to the softball field.

COURTLAND

Coach: Tom Wingert

Top players: Sr. Ronni Howard, Sr. Savannah Norman, Sr. Emily Broyles, Fr. Maile Dickhute, Fr. Kendall Hoisington, Fr. Olivia Roundabush, Fr. Allison Thrift.

Outlook: Howard, a two-time first-team all-district pick who has committed to Division I Marist, leads a young team that will count on production from several freshmen.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Lonnie Myers

KING GEORGE

Coach: Neil Lyburn

Top players: Sr. P/OF Laureen Sheehan, Sr. OF Hailey Linder, Jr. OF Brooke Rolocut, Jr. 2B Hannah Linder, So. P/1B Haylee Callahan, So, IF Kendall Morgan, So. P/IF Abby Greenwood, Fr. U Madison Sabota.

Outlook: Sheehan and Rolocut, first-team all-district picks in 2019, are the top returnees on a team that will rely on several talented newcomers.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Doris Buzzell

Top players: Jr. P Autumn Wolfe, Sr. 3B Sydney Brown, Jr. C Kyleigh Mummert, Jr. OF Danielle Garnett, Fr. C Katelyn Braden, Fr. SS Nyla Brown, So. IF Calleigh Craft, So. 1B Mylia Knight.

Outlook: Ten seniors missed out on the 2020 season, leaving the Knights with a young team with potential.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

ORANGE

Coach: Neal Ferguson

Top players: Jr. C Reese Rodgers, Jr. 2B Kennon Burnett, So. OF/P Haley Martin, So. IF Maci Fayard, Fr. P/1B Hannah Hearl, Fr. C/IF Jachelle Mosley.

Outlook: Rodgers and Burnett played on the varsity team as freshmen in 2019 and lead a young but talented squad with high expectations.

LOUISA

Coach: Susan Sharpe

Top players: Sr. P Brie Taylor, Sr. C Emily Hall, Sr. OF Olivia Chenault, So. SS Dara Sharpe, P Emily Gillespie, Fr. Savannah Bragg.

Outlook: Taylor and Hall are two of seven seniors who should make the Lions formidable before they head off to play in college. Dara Sharpe was poised to start at shortstop as a freshman last spring before the pandemic wiped out the season.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coach: Janice Gillespie

Top players: Sr. P/1B Laci Smith, Sr. OF Alysse Ragle, Sr. IF Ariel Ragle, Sr. 1B/P Lindsey Reingruber, Jr. OF Carleigh Atkins, So. OF/SS Kylee Quinn, So. OF/SS Bailey McEvilly, So. P/SS Aby Brown, Fr. C Susie Ishmal, Fr. OF Shelby Wood, Fr. P/OF Hailey Metzgar, Fr. IF Brooke House, Fr. U Theresa Breckley.

Outlook: A young but deep pitching staff will hold the key to the Blue Devils’ hopes of contending for the district title.

OTHER SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Rodney Whittaker

Top players: Sr. P Paige Bachman, C Madi Bachman, Jr. SS Sydney Whittaker, 8th-grade IF Rylie Johnson, 8th-grade IF Scarlett Whittaker.

Outlook: The Eagles are off to a 12–2 start, with Liberty University-bound Paige Bachman pitching to her sister Madi. Riley Johnson is batting .594 as an eighth-grader.

