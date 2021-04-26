High school softball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: John Barton
Top players: Sr. P/OF Noelle Sterner, Sr. P/OF Cierra Foss, Sr. SS Brooke Shelton, Sr. C Kylie Thuot, P/OF Ashleigh Lewis. P/2B Lacy King.
Outlook: With four seniors who have started since they were freshmen, the Black-Hawks should be well-positioned.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Jim Edwards
Top players: Jr. 2B Amber Hunte, Jr. 3B Zoe Brown, Jr. C Caitlyn Oakland, Jr. 1B/OF Caroline Keefer, So. Maddie Smith, So. Riley Delcore, So Kaci Stephenson, Fr. Arianna Melendez, Fr. Payton Schwinn, Fr. Kenzie Riley.
Outlook: Sophomores Smith and Stephenson are competing for the starting pitcher spot on a team that returns four juniors who started as freshmen in the field in 2019.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Ric Dugan
Top players: Sr. OF Brenna Morefield, Sr. P Payton Kilmer, Sr. 3B Brooke Vaillancourt, Sr. C Nia Hall, Jr. P/IF Emily Collins, Jr.. 2B Emily Cross, Jr. 1B Kayden Whitlock, So. 1B Erin Howdershelt, So. SS Kaylie Billig, Sr. OF Savannah Birdsong, Sr. OF Maria Galdame, Fr. C Laney Deane, Fr. OF Rachel Wood, So. OF Izzy Ehly.
Outlook: A strong, deep group of upperclassmen who helped the team go 15–6 in 2019 should make the Panthers competitive in a strong district.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Brie Worley
Top players: Sr. C Annaliese Franklin, Sr. OF Caleigh Eberhart, Sr. 2B Annalise Pudimott, Sr. DP Kayla Gayle, Sr. OF Teagan Levesque, Sr. OF Harley Preston, Jr. 3B Mackenzie Kushner.
Outlook: Six seniors return from the 2019 state Class 5 runner-up team and should contend again if the Wildcats can replace ace pitcher Jessie Kantor, who’s now at Christopher Newport University.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Katie Barbarczuk
Top players: Sr. OF Alison Carter, P Daya McGee, So. C Phoebe Hughes, Fr. SS/P Abigail Morris.
Outlook: Seniors Carter (who has signed with Virginia Tech) and McGee (Bowie State) are the leaders of a team that will rely on seven sophomores to contend in the district.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Andy O’Brien
Top players: Sr. SS MacKenzie Snell, Sr. OF Kaylee DeJesus, Sr. 1B Taylor Puig, Sr. OF Courtney Jamison, Sr. P Carley Romine, So. C/OF Onnika DeBruhl, Fr. P Emily Dameron, So. 3B Camryn Digiacomo.
Outlook: Coming off an 18–5 season in 2019, the Bears will have a veteran lineup and a strong defense behind pitchers Romine and Dameron. Snell and DeJesus were all-district in 2019.
STAFFORD
Coach: George Fellman
Top players: Jr. C Alyssa Boskett, Sr. IF Emma Butler, Jr. OF Paige Eagleton, Jr. P Sarah Bourne, So. P Jordan Yule.
Outlook: Boskett, a first-team All-Area pick in 2019, should team with pitchers Bourne and Yule to give the Indians a strong battery. Butler is the team’s only senior.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Jasmine Blackwell
Top players: Sr. SS Kamryn Gray, Sr. OF Jayla Hill, Sr. OF Kaitlyn Johnson, So. P Alexis Payne, So. C Codi Dudley.
Outlook: Gray, Hill and Johnson all earned all-district recognition in 2019 and form the nucleus of this year’s team, with sophomore Payne taking over in the pitching circle.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: David Morgan
Top players: Sr. C Erin Dameron, Jr. P/IF Reagan Bestick, Jr. OF Kaitlyn Bestick, So. P/IF Madi Rae Dillard, So. U Jasey Williams, So. P/1B Megan Rapillo.
Outlook: Dameron is a rare senior on a young team that is not short on potential or pitching depth. The Bestick twins hope to extend their streak of athletic success to the softball field.
COURTLAND
Coach: Tom Wingert
Top players: Sr. Ronni Howard, Sr. Savannah Norman, Sr. Emily Broyles, Fr. Maile Dickhute, Fr. Kendall Hoisington, Fr. Olivia Roundabush, Fr. Allison Thrift.
Outlook: Howard, a two-time first-team all-district pick who has committed to Division I Marist, leads a young team that will count on production from several freshmen.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Lonnie Myers
KING GEORGE
Coach: Neil Lyburn
Top players: Sr. P/OF Laureen Sheehan, Sr. OF Hailey Linder, Jr. OF Brooke Rolocut, Jr. 2B Hannah Linder, So. P/1B Haylee Callahan, So, IF Kendall Morgan, So. P/IF Abby Greenwood, Fr. U Madison Sabota.
Outlook: Sheehan and Rolocut, first-team all-district picks in 2019, are the top returnees on a team that will rely on several talented newcomers.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Doris Buzzell
Top players: Jr. P Autumn Wolfe, Sr. 3B Sydney Brown, Jr. C Kyleigh Mummert, Jr. OF Danielle Garnett, Fr. C Katelyn Braden, Fr. SS Nyla Brown, So. IF Calleigh Craft, So. 1B Mylia Knight.
Outlook: Ten seniors missed out on the 2020 season, leaving the Knights with a young team with potential.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coach: Neal Ferguson
Top players: Jr. C Reese Rodgers, Jr. 2B Kennon Burnett, So. OF/P Haley Martin, So. IF Maci Fayard, Fr. P/1B Hannah Hearl, Fr. C/IF Jachelle Mosley.
Outlook: Rodgers and Burnett played on the varsity team as freshmen in 2019 and lead a young but talented squad with high expectations.
LOUISA
Coach: Susan Sharpe
Top players: Sr. P Brie Taylor, Sr. C Emily Hall, Sr. OF Olivia Chenault, So. SS Dara Sharpe, P Emily Gillespie, Fr. Savannah Bragg.
Outlook: Taylor and Hall are two of seven seniors who should make the Lions formidable before they head off to play in college. Dara Sharpe was poised to start at shortstop as a freshman last spring before the pandemic wiped out the season.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Janice Gillespie
Top players: Sr. P/1B Laci Smith, Sr. OF Alysse Ragle, Sr. IF Ariel Ragle, Sr. 1B/P Lindsey Reingruber, Jr. OF Carleigh Atkins, So. OF/SS Kylee Quinn, So. OF/SS Bailey McEvilly, So. P/SS Aby Brown, Fr. C Susie Ishmal, Fr. OF Shelby Wood, Fr. P/OF Hailey Metzgar, Fr. IF Brooke House, Fr. U Theresa Breckley.
Outlook: A young but deep pitching staff will hold the key to the Blue Devils’ hopes of contending for the district title.
OTHER SCHOOLS
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Rodney Whittaker
Top players: Sr. P Paige Bachman, C Madi Bachman, Jr. SS Sydney Whittaker, 8th-grade IF Rylie Johnson, 8th-grade IF Scarlett Whittaker.
Outlook: The Eagles are off to a 12–2 start, with Liberty University-bound Paige Bachman pitching to her sister Madi. Riley Johnson is batting .594 as an eighth-grader.