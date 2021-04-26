High school softball preview: Mountain View had to wait to avenge 2019 state final loss

The 2018 cutdown date had arrived and Caleigh Eberhart was on pins and needles over her chances of making the Mountain View varsity softball team.
After the players’ names were announced, Eberhart was ecstatic.
“My freshman year. Yeah, I made it all four years!” the talented outfielder recalled thinking.
Little did Eberhart know that COVID-19 would cancel what was expected to be a banner 2020 spring campaign for the Wildcats.
“I was very disappointed. I was expecting the same thing,” said veteran catcher Annaliese Franklin, another of the six seniors who return. “We lost only one senior [from the 2019 squad]. It was very sad and very upsetting it got canceled.”
Also back for a final go-around with the Wildcats are second baseman Annalise Pudimott, designated player Kayla Gayle, and outfielders Teagan Levesque and Harley Preston. The squad also includes three juniors who were members of the 2019 squad that advanced through the playoffs prior to losing to Stone Bridge in the Class 5 state championship game.
Like her players, coach Brianna Worley was disappointed with the way things played out last spring.
“2020 was a big loss because we had so many returnees. And we had Jessie [Kantor] coming back,” she said of her all-state ace pitcher. “We obviously were very excited coming off state runner-up and hopefully [were set to] go back again. It was a huge blow to all of us, but we’re ready to play again. That’s the biggest factor.”
The Wildcats are slated to open their shortened 12-game season by hosting Riverbend on Tuesday. But Mountain View’s pitching staff will be revamped following the graduation of Kantor, the 2019 Region 5B Player of the Year who’s now pitching at Christopher Newport University.
Worley and her staff have not named a No. 1 starter among three candidates and its likely each will have a chance to perform either as a starter or in relief.
“Maybe we won’t be a one-pitcher team. We’re probably have to use a little of all of them. And rely on our defense and offense,” Worley said.
Franklin admitted it will take some time for the staff to develop.
“They’re definitely going to struggle with mental toughness because I don’t think any of the three has started as a pitcher on a high school field,” the Bridgewater College-bound senior said. “But we’re all going to be there for them. . . . I’m just excited to see what we can do.”
If any of the veterans or several newcomers thought they were along for a free ride, Worley’s no-nonsense approach erased that notion. Following one of the team’s two-hour practices, one player described her as “pushy” (in a complimentary way).
“I keep telling them: ‘You got 12 games and every single one matters,’ “ said Worley, who played her high school ball at Louisa. “I’m a pretty straight-forward, hard-nosed coach. I expect you to perform if you can perform. . . We have a lot of returnees and I know how they play. I’m just excited to see it translate into a game.”
Despite the lost season, the Wildcat players seemed to have bonded well and most benefited from playing travel club softball last summer or fall.
“I know we have a talented hitting team. We just have to string hits together and hit when the time is right,” said Pudimott, who will continue her play at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia next season. “Everyone has to hit thorough the lineup for us to win.”