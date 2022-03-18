High school softball preview: With a new coach, Riverbend seeks to reach new heights

Trinity Lamberton recalls the gut punch of walking off the field in Manassas last spring. Her Riverbend softball team had just lost 6–5 to perennial power Osbourn Park in the Region 6B title game, denying the Bears their first trip to the state tournament.

In any other season, simply reaching the regional final would have earned the Bears a state quarterfinal spot. But because the Virginia High School League had to condense three sports seasons into six months, only the regional champion advanced.

And with five key starters graduating, and coach Andrew O’Brien moving on, Riverbend’s chances of getting that far again in 2022 may have seemed slim at the time.

“It was definitely crazy disappointing, with all the seniors leaving,” Lamberton said. “Now, it’s crazy motivating, because I am the senior, and I don’t want to be so close and not make it as far as we’re capable of.”

Fortunately for Lamberton and her young teammates, their new head coach has been where they haven’t.

Bri Worley comes to Riverbend just three seasons after coaching its Commonwealth District rival, Mountain View, to the 2019 Class 5 state championship game. Her assistant is Jasmine Blackwell, a former coach at Caroline and with the Unity travel team that Lamberton played on.

So when Worley talks, the Bears listen.

Said Lamberton: “We have some crazy goals set for the team. Coach Bri is smart. If we want to meet those goals, we have to create high expectations. She knows what she’s talking about.”

Maximizing Riverbend’s potential will require a melding of philosophies.

For the past several seasons, the Bears have relied on a powerful batting order that once included Hannah Marsteller, the reigning NCAA Division II player of the year at Shippensburg (Pa.) State. At Mountain View, Worley’s teams rarely had that kind of offensive firepower and relied on pitching and defense to win low-scoring games.

“It’s an extremely new experience. It’s exciting,” Worley said. “When I coached against Riverbend, they were always a strong hitting team, while Mountain View has always been a defense-driven team. It’s an entirely different approach.”

Perhaps because the 2022 Bears are so young, they have been willing to learn.

“Our practices have focused a lot more on defense than offense,” said Lamberton, who plays second base.

Tuesday’s season-opening 5-4 win over Eastern View showed that the Bears have some of each quality. Sophomore pitcher Emily Dameron struck out 14 in a seven-hitter, and Riverbend committed just one error behind her. The Bears also collected 10 hits, including Kaylee Golightly’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Riverbend has moved from Class 6 to 5 this season, but breaking through to the state playoffs won’t necessarily be any easier. Massaponax, which made a similar move, has most of its starting lineup back. Defending Commonwealth District champion Brooke Point and rivals like Stafford and Worley’s former team, Mountain View, are also talented.

But the Bears are hoping talent, experience and chemistry will help them finally reach a new level.

“Getting [to the state tournament] was a real eye-opener for me about getting to the next level of softball,” Worley said “The road is different for everybody. We’ve talked about how you can take the simple road or the difficult road. There’s an easy path and a hard path. The easy path is to win your district [regular-season title] and get an automatic bid to regionals. The hard way is to try to win your district tournament and make it that way.

“Once you get higher and higher, you get hungrier. So their goal is not only to make it back to the regional final, but to win it. That would be a real accomplishment.”

