High school softball, Region 6B final: Osbourn Park's Hillyard shuts down Riverbend's rally, ends Bears' season

The Bears’ uphill battle began after Osbourn Park posted five runs in the bottom of the second inning. No. 9 batter Madison Brewer delivered a two-run single to break a scoreless tie, and Hillyard sliced a double—one of her two two-baggers on the night—just inside the left-field foul line to bring in two more runs.

If the Bears were demoralized, they didn’t show it. Said Snell: “We’ve battled back from behind in a lot of games this year.”

Riverbend immediately got two runs back in the top of the third on consecutive singles by Snell, Kaylee DeJesus and Courtney Jamison, plus Carley Romine’s sacrifice fly. They brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in every inning except the fifth.

“They had a good approach against Aleena,” DeRosa said. “They put the bat on the ball and got a lot of ground balls.”

Meanwhile, Romine kept the Yellow Jackets at bay, allowing only one hit (a double by Hillyard) after the second inning. The Bears pulled within 5–3 in the sixth on freshman Roxanne Hensel’s RBI single and made it 5–4 on the night on a run-scoring hit by Hannah Rubino, who reached base in all four of her plate appearances.