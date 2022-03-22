High school softball: Dameron boosts Riverbend over King George

Between innings on Tuesday, while on one of his rare breaks from raising his right arm in recognition of Emily Damerson’s handiwork, the home plate umpire turned to face the visitors’ bleachers occupied by Riverbend parents.

“I knew you guys had graduated a couple girls,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting to see this type of pitching.”

First-year Bears coach Bri Worley already knew what she had in the circle, though.

Damerson pitched just one game last spring before a lower-body injury ended her freshman season prematurely. That appearance came against a Mountain View team coached by Worley.

Much like the pop of her pitches against a catcher’s mitt, it left an impression.

“I already knew she had speed, she was talented, and then she got hurt,” Worley said. “So I was excited.”

The buzz is only going to grow after Dameron tossed a complete game, racking up nine strikeouts in a 6–2 victory over King George on Tuesday night.

Riverbend (2-0) jumped out to an early 1–0 lead when Dameron helped her own cause by belting an RBI double to right-center in the top of the first. An inning later, the Bears pushed across another run on an RBI single from Kaylee Golightly.

King George made it 2–1 in the bottom of the fourth, when Haylee Callahan singled home Kendall Morgan. But that’s as close as it would get for the Foxes (0–1), who were playing their season opener following the week-long lull of spring break.

Riverbend broke the contest open in the fifth.

Jocelyn Guhl led off the frame with a walk, Trinity Lamberston reached on a bunt single and both made it home when the Foxes threw a sacrifice bunt attempt into right field. The Bears sixth and final run came courtesy of a fielder’s choice from Hannah Rubino.

For King George coach Neil Lyburn, the timing of Tuesday’s setback comes as a silver lining.

“Sometimes, you go and win all your games early, and then when you get toward the latter part of the season, you don’t know what that losing feels like,” Lyburn said. “We got that losing feeling early—not that I like it—but we know what we’ve got to do.”

Just when it seemed the Foxes’ bats had started to get to Dameron, she recomposed, striking out the side in the seventh to end her outing with a flourish.

“She’s very collected,” Worley said. “A lot of times as a pitcher, you get too in your head. She does a good job of ‘this is what I can control.’”

R H E

Riverbend 110 030 1 ­— 6 8 1

King George 000 010 1 ­— 2 6 3

EMILY DAMERSON and Hannah Rubino. Abby Greenwood and Abigai Clarke.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.