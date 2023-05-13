The Riverbend softball team used a six-run third inning to power past visiting Mountain View in a slugfest of a Commonwealth District semifinal contest Friday and advance to the championship.

With the Wildcats leading 3–2, Roxanne Hensal smacked a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the third to give the Bears a lead that they never looked back on. Hensal’s blast followed teammate’s Ryleigh Livesay’s two-run home run that scored Hannah Rubino.

Bears starter Emily Dameron made the lead stand up from there. The Campbell University commit pitched seven strong innings to earn the victory, striking out nine batters while contributing two hits and a run at the plate.

With the win, Riverbend (13-9) will travel to North Stafford to compete for the district championship on Tuesday.

“Our energy wasn’t there at the beginning, but we kept together,” said Dameron, a junior who got nine straight outs after giving up three runs in the first inning.

The Wildcats took an initial 3–0 lead off the bat of senior Lexi Kantor, whose two-out, three-run home run scored Taleah Gaither and Liz Harley, but Mountain View’s offense was pretty quiet from there. Savannah Ballou belted a triple in the top of the seventh, and Harley’s single drove her in for the Wildcats’ final run.

Mountain View had an opportunity in the top of the seventh inning with runners on first and second with two outs, but strong pitching by Dameron prevented the Wildcats from regaining the lead.

Savannah Ballou pitched six innings. allowing six hits while striking out three. Senior Madison Bachman contributed one hit and one walk in her final game, and Harley added two hits and an RBI.

After managing just two hits in a 1–0 victory over Mountain View a week ago, Riverbend wanted more from its bats in the semifinals.

“Any bat can wake up at any moment,” Bears coach Brianna Worley said of her team’s top hitters. “Their potential is out of this world.”

Worley wants Riverbend’s offense resurgence to continue when the Bears face the Wolverines in the district title game. The Bears won the first matchup 6–0 in March, then fell short to the Wolverines in April, 2–1. Both teams will look to make a statement in the showdown.

“Defensively we are strong,” Worley said. “It’s about focusing on the offense and how we are going to produce and get runs.”

R H E

Mountain View 300 000 1 — 4 8 0

Riverbend 006 000 x — 6 6 1

SAVANNAH BALLOU and Maddy Bachman. EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay.</&h5>