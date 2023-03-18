Although they play for different travel softball teams, Scarlett Whittaker has never had to pitch to her lifelong friend, Rylie Johnson—much to her delight.

What if she had to?

“I’d try my best to find out what her weak spot is,” Whittaker said. “But that’s hard to do, because she really doesn’t have one.”

Fortunately for the two sophomores, they are teammates at Fredericksburg Christian School. They’ve helped the Eagles reach the past two Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state semifinals—and have even bigger goals this season.

Johnson, an outfielder, was named second-team all-state as a freshman, when she batted .452 with 22 stolen bases. She’s ranked as the No. 9 player nationally in the Class of 2025 by Extra Inning Softball.

Whittaker struck out 61 batters in 67 2/3 innings on the mound and also batted .418 with 18 RBIs in 2022, playing first base when she wasn’t pitching.

“They’re both pretty consistent,” said Rodney Whittaker, FCS’s head coach and Scarlett’s father. “You can rely on them in every game. You pretty much know what you’re going to get.”

The pair have been friends since kindergarten and each started playing softball before turning 10.

But they joined separate travel squads—Johnson for Virginia Unity, coached by her father, Josh, and Whittaker the Charlottesville-based Virginia Legends. They never teamed up until they arrived at FCS, which allows eighth-graders to play on the varsity team.

They bring radically different demeanors to the field, but it seems to work.

“It’s really nice knowing someone has your back,” Johnson said of Whittaker. “I’m very passionate, and she brings peace to me.”

Added Whittaker: “It balances out well. She’s very fiery, and she wants to do goo for the team. That makes me excited. One of the biggest things you see is her passion for the game.”

They’re two of the leaders of a young FCS team that went 10-8 against a challenging schedule last year. Seven starters return, including junior infielder Madi Kamphuis, senior pitcher/infielder Cassie Miller and freshman second baseman Haylie Johnson, Rylie’s younger sister.

Whittaker won’t overpower most batters, but has developed a repertoire of drop pitches and changeups that emphasize movement and keep batters off balance.

Said Johnson: “The (opposing) girls never know what’s coming.”

Though she has three remaining seasons of high school eligibility, Rylie Johnson is already whittling down her list of potential colleges. She can officially communicate with coaches as of Sept. 1 and said Texas A&M is her preferred destination, with Tennessee and LSU also in the running.

Before that, there’s the small matter of trying to win FCS’s first state championship. The Eagles opened its season on Saturday in Dinwiddie, facing St. Gertrude of Richmond and Hailfax (N.C.) High School.

Both Johnson and Whittaker said shoring up any defensive deficiencies will be key to their title hopes.

“We’re pretty good at hitting,” Whittaker said. “If we can fine-tune our defense, we’ll be in good shape.”