High school sports: Chancellor girls claim tournament title

Leah Schoonover scored 16 of her game-high 18  points from the foul line Thursday as Chancellor's defeated Colonial Forge 55-37 in the final of its Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament. 

Schoonover also had six steals. Natalie Lanning added 11 points and six rebounds, and Lydia Brockelbank had eight points and nine rebounds.

Payton Schwinn led the Eagles with 12 points.

Colonial Forge 11 8 9 9 - 37
Chancellor 17 14 15 9 - 55 
Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 12, Marin Curtin 1, Mia Bates 0, Kristen Auguste 10, Makayla Stover 2, Destiny McKiver 0, Anjaila Bryant 4, Meghan Ruth 0, Alexandria Adams 0, Carly Brimhall 8. Totals: 10 13-26 37.
Chancellor: Lydia Brocklebank 8, Anastazja Arvan 6, Leah Schoonover 18, Natalie Lanning 11, Gilda Nortey 0, Haley Lanning 6, Kailana Reed 0, Amna Abed 3, Meagan Clauser 4, Caitlyn Lanning 0, Adriana Ashton 0, Caitlyn Silkenson 0. Totals: 13 26-34 55. 

Three-pointers: Colonial Forge 4 (Schwinn 4); Chancellor 3 (Arvan, N. Lanning, Abed).
 
