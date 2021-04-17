High school sports: Colonial Forge teams advance to Class 6 cross country championship

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Both of Colonial Forge’s cross country teams qualified for the state championships with top-three finishes at Saturday’s Region 6B cross country meet at The Plains, helping the Eagles qualify for next week’s state championships.

Michael Arner was fourth in the boys’ race (17:11) for the third-place Eagles. Teammates Christian Jackson (12th, 18:14) and Ashton Watterston (14th, 18:19) were also all-region.

Ali DiClemente and Kayla Loescher were each timed in 19:59 for the 3.1-mile course to finish fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls’ race. Teammate Emily McHugh (13th, 21:13) also earned all-region honors as the Eagles placed second behind Battlefield in the team standings.

Massaponax’s Lola Garvie (12th in the girls’ race, 21:12) and Riverbend’s Luke Jockin (13th in the boys’ race, 18:15) also qualified for next Friday’s Class 6 state meet in Leesburg.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. Colgan 25; 2. Patriot 47; 3. Colonial Forge 74; 4. Riverbend 119.