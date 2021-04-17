High school sports: Colonial Forge teams advance to Class 6 cross country championship

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Both of Colonial Forge’s cross country teams qualified for the state championships with top-three finishes at Saturday’s Region 6B cross country meet at The Plains, helping the Eagles qualify for next week’s state championships.
Michael Arner was fourth in the boys’ race (17:11) for the third-place Eagles. Teammates Christian Jackson (12th, 18:14) and Ashton Watterston (14th, 18:19) were also all-region.
Ali DiClemente and Kayla Loescher were each timed in 19:59 for the 3.1-mile course to finish fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls’ race. Teammate Emily McHugh (13th, 21:13) also earned all-region honors as the Eagles placed second behind Battlefield in the team standings.
Massaponax’s Lola Garvie (12th in the girls’ race, 21:12) and Riverbend’s Luke Jockin (13th in the boys’ race, 18:15) also qualified for next Friday’s Class 6 state meet in Leesburg.
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Colgan 25; 2. Patriot 47; 3. Colonial Forge 74; 4. Riverbend 119.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Bryce Lentz (Colg) 16:20; 2. Hayden Hauser (Colg) 16:38; 3. Colin Doran (Pat) 17:04; 4. Michael Arner (CF) 17:11; 5. Dylan Zimmerman (Colg) 17:26; 6. Alexander Weisberg (Pat) 17:37; 7. Patrick Lowry (Pat) 17:50; 8. Aidan Riggle (Colg) 17:53; 9. Jan Sanchez (Colg) 17:54; 10. David Martin (Colg) 17:56; 11. Calvin Harrott (John Champe) 18:04; 12. Christan Jackson (CF) 18:14; 13. Luke Jockin (Rb) 18:19; 14. Ashton Watterston (CF) 18:19; 15. Bruno Zegata (Pat) 18:22.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Battlefield 31; 2. Colonial Forge 56; 3. Patriot 59; 6. Riverbend 130.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Sailor Eastman (Bat) 18:23; 2. Hailey Yentz (Pat) 19:04; 3. Farah McDaniel (Bat) 19:17; 4. Jessica Conole (Colg) 19:52; 5. Ali DiClemente (CF) 19:59; 6. Kayla Loescher (CF) 19:59; 7. Colleen Kelly (Bat) 20:01; 8. Hannah Weber (Bat) 20:09; 9. Ava Larkin (Forest Park) 20:23; 10. Anna Rigby (Pat) 21:03; 11. Mithri Madiredy (Champe) 21:06; 12. Lola Garvie (Mass) 21:12; 13. Emily McHugh (CF) 21:16; 14. Kate Sullivan (Pat) 21:17; 15. Bailey McLain (Bat) 21:41.