High school sports: Falcons defeat 4 rivals at meet
High school sports: Falcons defeat 4 rivals at meet

The Fredericksburg Academy swim team swept New Community, Randolph–Macon Academy, Saint Micheals, Wakefieldand Highland in a five-team meet in Fredericksburg on Saturday.

The boys won 94–8, 85–38, 96–0, 92–13, 96, while the girls won 103–20, 106–0, 101–12, 106–0, 100–16.

BOYS

200 yard medley relay: Andrew Appleton, Robbie Howes, Owen Geddes, Parker Cottrell (FA) 1:56.95; 200 free: Andrew Appleton (FA) 2:18.43; 200 IM: Elliot Kassab (NSC) 2:13.79; 50 Free: Leo Burge (R-MA) 26.88; 100 Fly: Owen Geddes (FA) 55.88; 100 Free: Tyler Ohiilips (TCS) 53.99; 500 Free: Campbell (TCS) 6:26.49; 200 Free relay: 1. Christian Abidin, Carter Cole, Caleb Bang, Tyler Phillips (TCS) 1:50.87, 2. Ben Paroulek, Andrew Stuart, Simon Dewees, Parker, Parker Cottrell (FA) 2:04.25; 100 Back: 1. Elliott Kassab (NSC) 1:03.95, 2. Andrew Appleton (FA) 1:09.80; 100 Breast: 1. Owen Geddes (FA) 1:04.97, 2. Dylan Harris (FA) 1:18.86; 400 Free relay: 1. Ryan Hough, Zack Park, Carter Cole, Tyler Phillips (TCS) 3:54.28, 2. Andrew Appleton, Dylan Harris, Robbie Howes, Owen Geddes (FA) 3:57.15.

GIRLS

200 yard medley relay: Kristen Womack, Teagan Stermer, Bella Yaraschak, Reagan Buff (TCS) 2:07.36; 200 free: Izzie Crampton (FA) 2:19.72; 200 IM: 1. Madisyn Carter (HHST) 2:19.04, 2. Annika Luce (FA) 2:24.50; 50 Free: Julia Austin (WAKE) 28.05; 100 Fly: 1. Teagan Stermer (TCS) 1:08.13, 2. Anna Smith (FA) 1:13.62; 100 Free: 1. Madisyn Carter (HHST) 58.96, 2. Emily Drape (FA) 1:04.65; 500 Free:1. Teagan Stermer (TCS) 6:01.15, 2. Izzie Crampton (FA) 6:08.50; 200 Free relay: 1. Annika Luce, Izzy Gibbson, Anna Smith, Wmily Drape (FA) 1:57.33; 100 Back: Reagan Buff (TCS) 1:12.46; 100 Breast: Annika Luce (FA) 1:14.35; 400 Free relay: Izzie Crampton, Anna Smith, Emily Drape, Annika Luce.

Friday’s results

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 57, RIVERBEND 48

Vincent Sabatino scored 5 three-pointers to led the Wolverines to a Commonwealth District win on Friday night.

Ian Edwards also contributed 14 points to help North Stafford after a scoreless first quarter.

Elijah Williams led the Bears with 12 points and Eric Wilbourne also scored seven.

Riverbend  13    13    10    17 —   48
North Stafford    0    15    22    20   57
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 12, Eric Wilborne 7, Vernon Williams 7, Tre Johnson 6, Mark Parker 5, Khalil Wright 3, Xavier Edelen 2, Darrius Stafford 2, Jonas Taylor 2, Mathias Barnell 1. Totals: 16 14-24 48.
North Stafford: Vincent Sabatino 24, Ian Edwards 14, AJ Labrusciano 8, Micah Brown 6, Cliff Davis 3, Ian Edwards 2. Totals: 15 21-20 57.
3-pointers: Riverbend 2 (Johnson, V. Williams ). North Stafford 6 (Sabatino 5, Davis).

CHANCELLOR 69, JAMES MONROE 60

Kadin Burnard led the Chargers with 28 points to help secure a win Friday night.

Cameron Canty also scored 12 points and Zach Mattey added nine.

RJ Turner led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and Dezaun Robinson followed with 19 but it was not enough.

James Monroe    11    16    9    22 —  60
Chancellor    13    16  17    23  69
James Monroe: RJ Turner 20, Dezaun Robinson 19, Ke’shaun Wallace 8, Tyson Taylor 5, Jake Wack 5, Kyle Snider 3. Totals: 20 10-18 60.
Chancellor: Kadin Burnard 28, Cameron Canty 12, Joshua Mattey 9, Zachary Anderson 8, Aaron Dabney 7, Jordan Nickerson 4. Totals: 22 20-24 69.
3-pointers: James Monroe (Robinson 5, Turner 3, Snider, Wack). Chancellor 5 (Mattey 3, Burnard 2).
