High school sports: Friday Scoreboard
High school sports: Friday Scoreboard

Winter 2021 Nightly Scoreboard

Friday, Jan. 29

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6

James Monroe at Caroline, 6:30

King George at Chancellor, 6:30

Courtland at Eastern View, 6:30

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7

Riverbend at Stafford, 7

Culpeper at Fauquier, 7

Carmel at Richmond Christian, 7

Orange at Fluvanna, 7:30

Spotsylvania at Louisa

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Highland at Fredericksburg Christian, 5

Eastern View at Courtland, 5

Caroline at James Monroe, 5

Chancellor at King George, 5

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 5:15

Riverbend at Stafford, 5:15

Carmel at Richmond Christian, 5:30

Louisa at Spotsylvania, 6:30

Fauquier at Culpeper, 7

Fluvanna at Orange, 7:30

PPD.—Colonial Forge at Massaponax.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Commonwealth District Championships, 5 (at Rouse Aquatic Center)

James Monroe vs. Caroline, 5 (at Caroline YMCA)

Northwestern District Championships, 8 (at WARF)

King George, Spotsylvania vs. Chancellor (at St. Michael Pool)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Chancellor at Dinwiddie Invitational, 5

