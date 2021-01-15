High school sports: Friday Scoreboard

Friday, Jan. 15
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Highland at Carmel, 6
Riverbend 75, Brooke Point 58
Courtland 79, Chancellor 47
Eastern View 59, James Monroe 58
King George at Spotsylvania, 6:30
Massaponax at North Stafford, 7
Mountain View at Stafford, 7
Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
James Monroe at Eastern View, 5
Spotsylvania at King George, 5
Riverbend at Brooke Point, 5:15
Massaponax at North Stafford, 5:15
Mountain View at Stafford, 5:15
Kettle Run at Culpeper, 7
PPD.—Courtland at Chancellor.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
North Stafford vs. Riverbend, 7 (Rouse Aquatic Center)
Brooke Point vs. Mountain View, 8 (Rouse Aquatic Center)
Multi-team meet vs. Culpeper, 8 (at WARF).