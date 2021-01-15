 Skip to main content
High school sports: Friday Scoreboard

Winter 2021 Nightly Scoreboard

Friday, Jan. 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Highland at Carmel, 6

Riverbend 75, Brooke Point 58

Courtland 79, Chancellor 47

Eastern View 59, James Monroe 58

King George at Spotsylvania, 6:30

Massaponax at North Stafford, 7

Mountain View at Stafford, 7

Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

James Monroe at Eastern View, 5

Spotsylvania at King George, 5

Riverbend at Brooke Point, 5:15

Massaponax at North Stafford, 5:15

Mountain View at Stafford, 5:15

Kettle Run at Culpeper, 7

PPD.—Courtland at Chancellor.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

North Stafford vs. Riverbend, 7 (Rouse Aquatic Center)

Brooke Point vs. Mountain View, 8 (Rouse Aquatic Center)

Multi-team meet vs. Culpeper, 8 (at WARF).

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Culpeper at Liberty, 6

