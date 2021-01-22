 Skip to main content
High school sports: Friday Scoreboard
High school sports: Friday Scoreboard

Winter 2021 Nightly Scoreboard

Friday, Jan. 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Courtland at James Monroe, 6:30

Eastern View at King George, 6:30

Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 6:30

Massaponax at Brooke Point, 7

Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 7

North Stafford at Mountain View, 7

Liberty at Culpeper, 7

Charlottesville at Orange, 7:30

PPD.—Albemarle at Louisa

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

King George at Eastern View, 5

Massaponax at Brooke Point, 5:15

Riverbend 73, Colonial Forge 41

North Stafford 38, Mountain View 27

Chancellor 46, Spotsylvania 28

Culpeper at Liberty, 7

Louisa at Albemarle, 7:30

Orange at Charlottesville, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Riverbend vs. Mountain View (at St. Michael H.S.)

Monticello vs. Louisa, 6 (at FUMA)

Chancellor, Fresta Valley Christian vs. Eastern View, 7 (at WARF)

Massaponax vs. Colonial Forge, 8 (at Rouse Aquatic Center)

North Stafford vs. Brooke Point, 8 (at Rouse Aquatic Center)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Louisa at Dinwiddie, 5:30

