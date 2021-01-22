High school sports: Friday Scoreboard

Friday, Jan. 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Courtland at James Monroe, 6:30
Eastern View at King George, 6:30
Chancellor at Spotsylvania, 6:30
Massaponax at Brooke Point, 7
Riverbend at Colonial Forge, 7
North Stafford at Mountain View, 7
Liberty at Culpeper, 7
Charlottesville at Orange, 7:30
PPD.—Albemarle at Louisa
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
King George at Eastern View, 5
Massaponax at Brooke Point, 5:15
Riverbend 73, Colonial Forge 41
North Stafford 38, Mountain View 27
Chancellor 46, Spotsylvania 28
Culpeper at Liberty, 7
Louisa at Albemarle, 7:30
Orange at Charlottesville, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Riverbend vs. Mountain View (at St. Michael H.S.)