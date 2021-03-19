 Skip to main content
High school sports: Friday's Football Scoreboard
High school scoreboard

(Links to game stories and box scores included)

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

King George 45, Courtland 15 - Q4 - 5:14

Massaponax 44, Colonial Forge 7 - Q4 - 3:04

Riverbend 35, Stafford 0 - HALFTIME

FINAL - Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14 - OT

FINAL - Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7

FINAL - Handley 24, Culpeper 17

FINAL - Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Orange at Goochland, 1 <Rescheduled from Friday>

Chancellor at James Monroe, 3

