High school sports: Friday's Football Scoreboard

FROM STAFF REPORTS
(Links to game stories and box scores included)
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
FINAL - Mountain View 26, Stafford 0
FINAL - Massaponax 49, North Stafford 0
FINAL - King George 59, Caroline 7
FINAL - Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 12
FINAL - Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22
FINAL - Orange 52, Fluvanna 20
FINAL - Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7
FINAL (OT) - Culpeper 13, Fauquier 10
FINAL - Courtland 39, James Monroe 13
