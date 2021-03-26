 Skip to main content
High school sports: Friday's Football Scoreboard
High school sports: Friday's Football Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

FINAL - Mountain View 26, Stafford 0 

FINAL - Massaponax 49, North Stafford 0

FINAL - King George 59, Caroline 7

FINAL - Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 12

FINAL - Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22

FINAL - Orange 52, Fluvanna 20

FINAL - Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7

FINAL (OT) - Culpeper 13, Fauquier 10

FINAL - Courtland 39, James Monroe 13

