High school sports: James Monroe, Stafford post swimming victories

The James Monroe swim team routed Eastern View in a dual match Friday at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility. The Yellow Jackets boys triumphed 206–17 while the JM girls defeated the Cyclones 188–51.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, John Baroody, Ben Valentine, Jack Scharf) 1:46.49; 200 free: 1. Jack Scharf (JM) 2:08.85, 2. Noah Lucas (JM) 2:13.87; 200 IM: John Baroody(JM) 2:04.83; 50 Free: 1. Elliot Van Vorst (JM) 24.71, 2. Tyler Woodside (EV) 24.91; 100 Fly: Lowell Bertolet (JM) 1:11.89; 100 Free: 1. John Baroody (JM) 50.33, 2. Jack Scharf (JM) 53.22, 3. Tyler Woodside (EV) 56.83; 500 Free: Elliot Van Vorst (JM) 5:32.74; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, Noah Lucas, Jack Scharf, John Baroody) 1:33. 23; 100 Back: Ryelan White (JM) 1:04.69; 100 Breast: Ben Valentine (JM) 1:11.70; 400 Free relay: James Monroe (Elliot Van Vorst, Noah Lucas, Ben Valentine, Ryelan White) 3:49.60.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: James Monroe (Isabelle Long, Sami Sowers, Nicole Weber, Alice Weber) 2:13.41; 200 free: 1. Olivia Glick (EV) 2:26.78, 2. Nicole Weber (JM) 2:34.49; 200 IM: Isabelle Long (JM) 2:31.68; 50 Free: Stella Hensley (JM) 31.88; 100 Fly: Alice Weber (JM) 1:16.70; 100 Free: 1. Sarah Rigual (JM) 1:12.05, 2. Olivia Denham (EV) 1:04.48; 500 Free: 1. Sam Sowers (JM) 5:31.14, 2. Olivia Glick (EV) 6:28; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Alice Weber, Sofiya Eure, Isabelle Long, Sami Sowers) 1:56.34; 100 Back: 1. Isabelle Long (JM) 1:14.97, 2. Saige Smith (EV) 1:18.34; 100 Breast: Stella Hensley (JM) 1:24.18; 400 Free relay: James Monroe (Audri Bridi, Sofiya Eure, Katie Fidler, Sarah Rigual) 4:59.20.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
SWIMMING
STAFFORD 345, BROOKE POINT 215
The Indians boys swept all events in defeating the Black–Hawks 183–101 while the Stafford girls triumphed 171–114 in a dual meet at the Rouse Center.