High school sports: Louisa girls roll past Chancellor

Sylvia Jackson hit six 3-pointers and single-handedly outscored host Chancellor with a 30-point outburst as defending Class 4 girls' basketball state champion Louisa rolled past the Chargers 70-23 Thursday night.
Maya Johnson led Chancellor with nine points.
Louisa 23 27 16 4 — 70
Chancellor 7 3 11 2 — 23
Louisa (2–0): Olivia McGhee 4, Shakiya Jones 0, Emion Byers 4, Haley Walker 6, Sylvia Jackson 30, Kyla Banks 6, Janie Smith 12, Acacia Scott 1. Totals: 27 7–13 70.
Chancellor: Kendall Scott 6, Maya Johnson 9, T’Laya Johnson 2, Kaitlyn Bestick 1, Regan Bestick 2, Megan Clouser 0, Aaliyah Coleman 0, Taliyah Alexander 3. Totals: 5 12–20 23.
3-pointers: Louisa 9 (Jackson 6, Walker 2, Byers); Chancellor 1 (M. Johnson).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 40, SPOTSYLVANIA 14
Emma Stalteri’s 12 points and six steals helped the host Wildcats pull away in the second half.
Mountain View (3–2) visits Massaponax Tuesday.
Spotsylvania 7 0 3 4 — 14
Mountain View 8 5 14 13 — 40
Spotsylvania: Ellie Cox 2, Kiley Raulerson 3, A. Deput 1, Emma Siefker 6, Cat Tracy 1. Totals: 4 5–15 14.
Mountain View (3–2): Emma Stalteri 12, Hannah Neiss 3, Janelle Sargent 4, To’Seana Hook 2, Genesis Betanco 4, Tiara Bigelow 6, Molly Ferland 4, Marbra 1, Gabrielle Bartels 0, Anna Krohn 0, Elizabeth Harvey 0. Totals: 18 1–7 40.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Raulerson); Mountain View 3 (Stalteri 2, Marbra).
NORTH STAFFORD 35, SOUTH COUNTY 25
MaKyli Johnson scored 16 points and Kayla Thomas 11 and the Wolverines rode a strong defense to a nondistrict win.
North Stafford (2–1) visits Riverbend Tuesday in its Commonwealth District opener.
South County 4 5 10 6 — 25
North Stafford 14 5 10 6 — 35
South County: Naomi Pearson 0, Layla Carter 7, Camryn Frazier 4, Kamel Colbert 2, Kiana Austin 0, Calia Astorga 3, Jasmine Green 2, Genesis Tshbuyi 0, Courtney Mills 2, Kylie Unpingco 3, Olivia Smith 0, Payton Shaw 0, Auarie Arrington 2. Totals: 9 6–13 25.
North Stafford (2–1): Tori Barnes 3, McKyli Johnson 16, Kayla Thomas 11, Naomi Glass 2, Maggie Duckett 0, Alyssa Lee 0, Olivia Mickens 1, Maddie Velez 0. Totals: 15 2–4 35.
3-pointers: South County 1 (Unpinco); North Stafford 5 (Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Barnes).
WEST POINT 23,
COLONIAL BEACH 21
Cynari Davis collected 14 rebounds and Camari Davis 12, but the Drifters fell behind early and dropped to 0–3.
West Point 6 12 2 3 — 23
Colonial Beach 2 3 7 9 — 21
West Point: C. Delano 6, M. Chapman 12, K. Broaduss 2, A. Jenkins 1, A. Lathan 0, J. Lee 2. Totals: 9 5–13 23.
Colonial Beach (0–3): L. Phillips 5, C. Royall 0, K. Franks 0, C. Davis 5, C. Davis 5, C. Bowler 5, A. Smith 1, A. Michalecek 0, J. McGinnis 0. Totals: 5 11–22 21.
3-pointers: None.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HENRICO 55,
KING GEORGE 43
Despite 14 points from Kyle Reviello, the Foxes fell behind early and never caught up.
King George visits Courtland Monday.
Henrico 13 15 14 13 — 55
King George 4 13 12 14 — 43
Henrico: Elijah Brokenbrough 0, Matthew Elliott 3, Jakari Mills 0, James Lewis 14, Jaden Walker 22, Kyle Brand-Barker 6, P.J. Wyatt 8, Shamon Rosser 0, Koren Richardson 2, Corey Smith 0. Totals: 21 5–11 55.
King George: Elijah Sherfield 6, Andre Mack 4, D. Duffin 0, Mekhai White 7, Ethan Chase 1, Nehemiah Frye 8, Kyle Reviello 14, Conner Gray 3, Kevon Johnson 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 14 10–15 43.
3-pointers: Henrico 8 (Walker 4, Wyatt 2, Elliott, Lewis); King George 5 (Frye 2, White, Reviello, Gray).
MASSAPONAX 51, W&L 37
Devin Johnson scored 14 points and Keiden Rosenbaum added 11 as the Panthers beat the Eagles for the second time this season.
Brandon Washington led Washington & Lee with 12.
Massaponax 20 7 18 6 — 51
W&L 9 12 12 4 — 37
Massaponax (2–1): Tyheem Kimble 0, Zach Failor 2, Ben Myers 8, Kaiden Rosenbaum 11, Devin Johnson 14, Jaylen Wilson 3, Antonio Washington 0, Jonathan Zicari 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 0. Totals: 17 10–21 51.
Washington & Lee (2–1): Vaughn Harris 8, Brandon Washington 12, Javione Rich 0, Chris Lee 6, Zomari Sutton 2, Hayden Dove 2, Jordan Saunders 7, Khyreke Smith 0. Totals: 13 5–9 37.
3-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Rosenbaum 3, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Myers, Wilson); W&L 4 (Harris 2, Washington 2).