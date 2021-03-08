 Skip to main content
High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard
High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Monday, March 8

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Colonial Forge 4, North Stafford 0 (at Embrey Mill Fields)

Stafford 6, Brooke Point 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-14)

Mountain View at Massaponax, 6:30

Colonial Forge 3, North Stafford 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-22)

Orange at Monticello, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Caroline, King George at Eastern View, 4

James Monroe at Courtland

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Louisa vs. Orange, 3 (at Lake of the Woods)

Stafford 180, Brooke Point 266 (at The Gauntlet)

Massaponax 172, Mountain View 200 (at Lee’s Hill)

Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford (at Augustine)

