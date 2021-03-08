High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard

(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)
Monday, March 8
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Colonial Forge 4, North Stafford 0 (at Embrey Mill Fields)
Stafford 6, Brooke Point 0
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Stafford 3, Brooke Point 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-14)
Mountain View at Massaponax, 6:30
Colonial Forge 3, North Stafford 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-22)
Orange at Monticello, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Caroline, King George at Eastern View, 4
James Monroe at Courtland
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Louisa vs. Orange, 3 (at Lake of the Woods)
Stafford 180, Brooke Point 266 (at The Gauntlet)
Massaponax 172, Mountain View 200 (at Lee’s Hill)
Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford (at Augustine)