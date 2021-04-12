High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard

(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 3, Osbourn Park 0 (
Forest Park at Massaponax, 6
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6
Patriot at Colgan, 7
REGION 5D
Monday’s quarterfinals
North Stafford 3, Stafford 2 (12-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18, 23-21)
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 6
REGION 3B
Monday’s quarterfinals
George Mason 3, James Monroe 0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-9)
William Monroe at Maggie Walker, 6
Warren County at Goochland
Independence 3, Central–Woodstock 1 (25-21, 25-11, 14-25, 26-24)
FIELD HOCKEY
REGION 6B
Monday’s quarterfinals
Patriot at Massaponax, 6
Colonial Forge 6, Woodbridge 0
Hylton at Battlefield, 6
Unity Reed at Colgan, 7
REGION 5D
Monday’s first round
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
REGION 4C
Tuesday’s semifinals
Chancellor at Courtland, 6
Orange at Eastern View, 4:30
GROUP 1–3A, REGION B
Monday’s quarterfinals
James Monroe 8, Western Albemarle 0
George Mason at Maggie Walker, 6
Monticello 1, Charlottesville 0
Lightridge at Independence, 7