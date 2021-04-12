 Skip to main content
High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard
High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge 3, Osbourn Park 0 (

Forest Park at Massaponax, 6

Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6

Patriot at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

North Stafford 3, Stafford 2 (12-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18, 23-21)

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 6

REGION 3B

Monday’s quarterfinals

George Mason 3, James Monroe 0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-9)

William Monroe at Maggie Walker, 6

Warren County at Goochland

Independence 3, Central–Woodstock 1 (25-21, 25-11, 14-25, 26-24)

FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Massaponax, 6

Colonial Forge 6, Woodbridge 0

Hylton at Battlefield, 6

Unity Reed at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Monday’s first round

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

REGION 4C

Tuesday’s semifinals

Chancellor at Courtland, 6

Orange at Eastern View, 4:30

GROUP 1–3A, REGION B

Monday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe 8, Western Albemarle 0

George Mason at Maggie Walker, 6

Monticello 1, Charlottesville 0

Lightridge at Independence, 7

