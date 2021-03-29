 Skip to main content
High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard
High school sports: Monday's Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
(Will update with final scores as they come in and as time allows)

Monday, March 29

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Brooke Point vs. Colonial Forge, 3:30 (at Augustine)

Stafford 181, Mountain View 200 (at Gauntlet)

Chancellor vs. James Monroe (at Fredericksburg Country Club)

Caroline vs. Courtland, 4 (at Lee’s Hill)

Eastern View 161, Spotsylvania 196 (at Meadows Farms)

Orange vs. Monticello, 4 (at Spring Creek)

Fauquier, Handley at Culpeper, 4.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

North Stafford vs. Colonial Forge

Eastern View at Caroline, 5

Stafford 7, Brooke Point 1

Massaponax at Mountain View, 6

Riverbend at James Monroe, 6.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

King George at Chancellor, 6

James Monroe at Caroline, 6

North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Massaponax at Mountain View, 6:30

Brooke Point at Stafford, 6:30

Albemarle at Louisa, 6:30

Orange at Western Albemarle, 6:30

Courtland at Eastern View, 6:45.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

James Monroe vs. Chancellor, 4:30 (at Loriella Park)

Courtland at Caroline, 5

Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 5.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian at Northumberland, 6.

