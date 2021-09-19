High school sports: Morris, Jones lead Fredericksburg Christian over Norfolk Christian

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Drake Morris completed 5 of 11 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns to Tyson Jones to lead the Fredericksburg Christian football team to a 26–24 victory over visiting Norfolk Christian on Saturday.
Jones made five receptions and Avery Hudson rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for the Eagles.
Fredericksburg Christian (3–0) travels to Massanutten Military Academy on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
FUMA INVITATIONAL
Louisa senior Nicholas Emmert was the runner-up in the boys’ Colonial Division race at Saturday’s Fork Union Cross Country Invitational.
Emmert finished the 3.1-mile race in 16:06.3, trailing only Woodberry Forest’s Ferenc Kovac (16:01.7).
Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente (20:07.6) and Mary Ella Glauber (20:08.1) finished 11th and 12th, respectively, out of 99 finishers in the girls’ Colonial Division.
Massaponax placed three runners in the top 15 in the boys’ Patriot Division race: Qu’ran Tatum (seventh, 19:06.9), Alex Wrye (10th, 19:14.1) and Alex Johnson (12th, 19:33.8). The Panthers’ Olivia Priddy (23:08.8), Lola Garvie (23:11.7) and Adeline Garvie (23:11.8) finished 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively, in the girls’ Patriot Division.