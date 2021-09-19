 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports: Morris, Jones lead Fredericksburg Christian over Norfolk Christian
0 comments

High school sports: Morris, Jones lead Fredericksburg Christian over Norfolk Christian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Drake Morris completed 5 of 11 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns to Tyson Jones to lead the Fredericksburg Christian football team to a 26–24 victory over visiting Norfolk Christian on Saturday.

Jones made five receptions and Avery Hudson rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for the Eagles.

Fredericksburg Christian (3–0) travels to Massanutten Military Academy on Friday.

CROSS COUNTRY

FUMA INVITATIONAL

Louisa senior Nicholas Emmert was the runner-up in the boys’ Colonial Division race at Saturday’s Fork Union Cross Country Invitational.

Emmert finished the 3.1-mile race in 16:06.3, trailing only Woodberry Forest’s Ferenc Kovac (16:01.7).

Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente (20:07.6) and Mary Ella Glauber (20:08.1) finished 11th and 12th, respectively, out of 99 finishers in the girls’ Colonial Division.

Massaponax placed three runners in the top 15 in the boys’ Patriot Division race: Qu’ran Tatum (seventh, 19:06.9), Alex Wrye (10th, 19:14.1) and Alex Johnson (12th, 19:33.8). The Panthers’ Olivia Priddy (23:08.8), Lola Garvie (23:11.7) and Adeline Garvie (23:11.8) finished 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively, in the girls’ Patriot Division.

FIELD HOCKEY

WESTFIELD TOURNAMENT

Mountain View defeated McLean, Langley and host Westfield in the Westfield tournament in Chantilly. Top Wildcats scorers for the tournament were Ava Windham (2), Caroline Fortiz (2), Gina Slupek and Sophia Marquez. Mountain View (7–0) hosts Riverbend on Tuesday

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: Live Scoreboard
High School

High School Football: Live Scoreboard

Keep up with all of tonight's Fredericksburg-area high school football action with live updates throughout the night right here!

Links to game stories and box scores will be added as they come in.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert