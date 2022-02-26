High school sports: Riverbend's Fairbanks wins state title in 3,200 at Class 5 meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Riverbend’s Blake Fairbanks won the boys’ 3,200-meter run at Saturday’s VHSL Class 5 state indoor track meet in Virginia Beach.

Fairbanks broke the tape in 9:30.03, more than a second and a half ahead of Princess Anne’s Armaan Chopra. Riverbend also got a fourth-place finish from Matthew Earnhart in the boys’ pole vault (11–6).

Mountain View’s Vincent Bond placed in two events. He was fourth in the boys’ 300 meters (35.24) and eighth in the long jump (19–8.5). Also for Mountain View, Kayla Dunbar was fourth in the girls’ shot put (35–3), and teammate Emma Wunderly placed sixth in the 1,600 meters (5:25.09).

North Stafford’s Raichelle Cornelius was fifth in the girls’ 500 (1:19.26), and teammate Samuel Yakulis Jr. was seventh in the boys’ 1,600 (4:29.56). The Wolverines placed fourth in the girls’ 800 relay (1:46.56) and sixth in boys’ race (1:32.42), with Brooke Point seventh (1:32.57).

Earning seventh-place medals were Massaponax’s Terry Travis in the boys’ 500 (1:07.48), and Stafford’s Kazu Jordan in the boys’ long jump (19-11.25). Travis also anchored the Panthers’ fourth-place 1,600 relay team (3:30.27).

CLASS 6 MEET

Colonial Forge’s Lucia Herold set a school record and placed third in the girls’ shot put (38–7.25) at the Class 6 state meet, held concurrently in Virginia Beach.

Justin Jones was fourth (21–4.75) and Brian Harris eighth (21–2) for the Eagles in the boys’ long jump. sJacinto Jones II placed fifth in the 500, and Colby Kynard was seventh in the 300 (35.59). Jones and Kynard also ran on the Eagles’ third-place 800 relay team (1:30.44) and fourth-place 1,600 relay squad (3:29.49).