High school sports: Riverbend's Wexler, Catullo advance to state doubles final

Riverbend sophomores Jack Wexler and Chase Catullo defeated Maury’s Alex Seretis and Patrick Stiles, 6-2, 7-5 Thursday in the VHSL Class 5 state boys’ tennis doubles semifinals in Newport News.

The Bears duo will face Douglas Freeman’s Dylan Chou and Daniel Lim in Friday’s final at 1 p.m., seeking the first state tennis title in school history. Chou and Lim defeated First Colonial’s Graeham Brown and Josh Johnson 6-4, 6-2 in the other semifinal.