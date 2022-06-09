 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports: Riverbend's Wexler, Catullo advance to state doubles final

Riverbend sophomores Jack Wexler and Chase Catullo defeated Maury’s Alex Seretis and Patrick Stiles, 6-2, 7-5 Thursday in the VHSL Class 5 state boys’ tennis doubles semifinals in Newport News.

The Bears duo will face Douglas Freeman’s Dylan Chou and Daniel Lim in Friday’s final at 1 p.m., seeking the first state tennis title in school history. Chou and Lim defeated First Colonial’s Graeham Brown and Josh Johnson 6-4, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

Before that, Wexler faces Seretis Friday in a singles state semifinal match at 10 a.m., hoping to advance to Saturday’s final.

