High school sports round: Carter helps Riverbend dispatch Colonial Forge

Bailey Carter had 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead Riverbend to a 53-20 Commonwealth District girls basketball win over visiting Colonial Forge on Thursday night.
Nia Henley added 11 points and seven assists for the Bears, who visit Massaponax on Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|6
|5
|1
|8
|—
|20
|Riverbend
|9
|19
|21
|4
|—
|53
Colonial Forge: Kelli Coleman 0, Kristen Auguste 9, Makayla Stover 3, Alexandria Adams 2, Adja Diallo 0, Payton Schwinn 6. Totals: 8 3-10 20.
Riverbend (12-3, 6-2): Charlotte Mulinax 6, Aryauna Brent 9, Hannah Alexander 4, Haley Lanning 2, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Bailey Carter 12, MaNiyah Alston 5, Nia Henley 11, Shardae Williams 4. Totals: 23 6-11 53.
3-pointers: CF 1 (Schwinn). Riverbend 1 (Alston).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 61, STAFFORD 24
Makyli Johnson scored 15 points and Cayla thomas added 14 to help visiting North Stafford secure a Commonwealth District win.
Naomi Glass totaled 10 points for the Wolverines, who host Stafford on Tuesday.
|North Stafford
|12
|15
|13
|21
|—
|61
|Stafford
|5
|8
|8
|3
|—
|24
North Stafford (6-5, 5-3): Tori Barnes 4, Makyli Johnson 15, Cayla Thomas 14, Naomi Glass 10, Daysha Salgado 9, Maggie Ducket 5, Madison Velez 4, Elyssa Lee 0. Totals: 26 5-10 61.
Stafford: Keyli Daniel 10, Dakota Evans 2, Sandra Fisher 0, Janiya Adebayo 4, Sara Foster 0, Kaitlyn Tolson 2, Tia Hoffman 0, Ne’vaeh Brooks 0, Ava Moulton 0, Bri Mascorro 0, Caitlin Burgess 0, Naiyir DePriest 0, Kristina Tolson 0, Genesis Houston 6. Totals: 10 3-6 24.
3-pointers: NS 4 (Thomas 2, Salgado, Ducket). Stafford 1 (Daniel).
CAROLINE 47, SPOTSYLVANIA 38
Janiyana Picket scored 10 of her 14 points in the decisive third quarter to help visiting Caroline capture a Battlefield District win.
|Caroline
|12
|9
|15
|11
|—
|47
|Spotsylvania
|6
|15
|6
|11
|—
|38
Caroline: Korryn Parker 10, Kayla Montgomery 5, Tinyia Terrel 2, Janiyana Pickett 14, Grace Shannon 6, Nya Howard 10, Nina Torres 0. Totals: 20 4-12 47.
Spotsylvania: C. Cox 6, K. Kavlerson 2, M. Maslock 0, K. Boss 12, E. Siefker 14, C. Tray 4. Totals: 16 6-18 38.
3-pointers: Caroline 3 (Parker 2, Howard). Spotsylvania: none.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 66, MOUNTAIN VIEW 47
Jay Freeman and Shawn Harris scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, as four Caroline players reached double-figure scoring in a Battlefield District home win.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to host Eastern View on Friday.
|Mountain View
|9
|13
|6
|19
|—
|47
|Caroline
|5
|19
|20
|22
|—
|66
Mountain View: Brendan Robinson 0, Labron Weathers 9, Grayson Margheim 6, Jackson Sigler 0, Xavier Johnson 1, Julius Attivie 0, Sherwin Tisson 3, Tyrus Somuah 12, William D’Lugos 2, Micah Hagander 4. Totals: 14 14-24 47.
Caroline (10-4): Javonte Wright-Parker 0, Dominique Washington 11, Gabe Capbell 10, Jeff Logan 0, Jay Freeman 14, Carson Lyons 5, Irving Olivis 4, Shawn Harris 13, Chris Wyche 5, Devin Milling 0, Brendon Voak 0, Jalen Haney 4. Totals: 23 15-23 66.
3-pointers: MV 5 (Johnson 2, Somuah 2, Weather). Caroline 5 (Washington 2, Freeman, Lyons, Wyche).
STAFFORD 58, NORTH STAFFORD 48
Amari Moorer had a double-double with a game-high 19 points, while also grabbing 12 rebounds to lead Stafford to a Commonwealth District win.
Joshua Wallace and Tyler Turner had 12 points each in the seventh straight win for the Wolverines, who visit Massaponax on Monday.
|North Stafford
|9
|9
|13
|17
|—
|48
|Stafford
|15
|15
|12
|16
|—
|58
North Stafford: Vincent Sabatino 6, Nick Perkins 13, Cliff Davis 5, A.J. Labrusciano 3, Micah Brown 8, Ian Edwards 13. Totals: 20 2-4 48.
Stafford (7-5, 6-1): JaSante Thomas 4, Jamison Noil 7, Joshua Wallace 12, Tyler Turner 12, Skilayr Atkinson 0, Amari Moorer 19, Sean Hopkins 4. Totals: 21 14-31 58.
3-pointers: NS 6 (Perkins 3, Sabatino 2, Labrusciano). Stafford 2 (Wallace, Turner).
COURTLAND 74, JAMES MORNOE 30
Aaron Brooks led four players in double-figure scoring for homestanding Courtland as the Cougars built a 50-17 lead at the half en route to a remaining unbeaten in the Battlefield District.
Brooks finished with 16 points, while Terrell Boxley and Darren Green added 12 apiece for the Cougars, who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.
|James Monroe
|9
|8
|7
|6
|—
|30
|Courtland
|21
|29
|16
|8
|—
|74
James Monroe: Ke’Shawn Wallace 0, Timothy Ford 3, Kyle Snider 0, Dezaun Robinson 13, Michael Edwards 0, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 6, RJ Turner 8, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 0. Totals: 11 4-10 30.
Courtland (14-2, 7-0): Colin Ryan 9, Jaylen Brooks 4, Aaron Brooks 16, Brooks Shawaryn 0, Micah Roberts 10, Charlie Welsh 3, Francis Roberts 2, Terrell Boxley 12, Darren Green 12, Tremon Adams 4, Chrisitan Lewis 2, Kayden Simanton 0. Totals: 33 5-7 74.
3-pointers: JM 4 (Robinson 3, Ford). Courtland 3 (Boxley 2, Ryan).
COLONIAL FORGE 61, RIVERBEND 39
Keshawn Sharrier scored 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Gabriel Jones added 12 to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.
EJ Wilborne totaled 16 points for Riverbend, which is scheduled to visit Massaponax on Friday.
|Riverbend
|5
|12
|8
|14
|—
|39
|Colonial Forge
|21
|14
|14
|12
|—
|61
Riverbend (4-12, 2-6): Elijah Williams 2, EJ Wilbourne 16, Xavier Edelen 2, Jordyn Thomas 0, Darius Stafford 2, MarcAnthony Parker 0, Tre Johnson 1, Jonas Taylor 5, Vernon Williams 3, Mathis Barnwell 4, Grant Messick 2. Totals: 13 7-18 37.
Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 5, Ashton Schoolfield 4, Gabriel Jones 12, Elijah Wise 0, Max Alhanati 2, Derreous Ransom 2, Jaiden Oglesby 4, Josiah Golden 0, Alfredo Abel 2, Camdan Henderson 8, J. Blake 0, Jovan Danner Newsome 3, C. Hall 2, Keshawn Sharrier 16, Xavier Wilson 1. Totals: 24 7-12 61.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Wilborne 2, Taylor, Williams). CF 6 (Jones 2, Henderson 2, Esco, Danner Newsome).
Wednesday’s results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 41, JAMES MONROE 28
T’Laya Johnson connected on five 3-pointers to lead the lady Chargers to victory over the Yellow Jackets Wednesday night.
In total Johnson scored 17 points and Maya Johnson also added 10 points to secure the win.
Kayanna Cloud led the Yellow Jackets with 13 point but it was not enough.
|James Monroe
|4
|2
|8
|14
|—
|28
|Chancellor
|8
|6
|14
|13
|—
|41