High school sports round up: Eastern View girls advance to Region 4B semifinals

Trinity Washington scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Eastern View edge Courtland 41–40 Tuesday in a Region 4B quaterfinal girls’ basketball game.

The Cyclones (18–2) will advance to the regional semifinals on Friday.

Grace Whitenack hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and led Courtland (16–7) with 14 points. The last shot made it 41–40 with nine seconds left, but Eastern View held on.

Courtland 7 11 7 15 — 40 Eastern View 6 9 13 13 — 41

Courtland (16-7): Grace Whitenack 14, Olivia Hilliard 5, Shavia Davis 3, Kiyah Lewis 11, Janeah Bell 5, Janay Hill 2. Totals: 15, 5-12-40.

Eastern View (18-2): Ange Hyonkeu 6, Trinity Washington 20, McKenna Warren 15, Leila Hackley 0, Saniya Brown 0, Kaidence Brown 0, Destiny Washington 0. Totals: 15, 11-19-41.

3-pointers: Courtland 5 (Whitenack, Davis 4).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

FCS 54, CVH 38

Morgan Griffis’ double-double (15 points and 13 rebounds) led Fredericksburg Christian School to a victory over Central Virginia Home School.

Taylor Thomas had 15 points and eight steals., and Bella Izadi added 16 points and six assists.

FCS will be in action Thursday night against John Paul the Great.

CVHAA 2 5 12 19 — 38 FCS 17 8 13 16 — 54

CVHAA: Young 15, Edwards 3, Brown 1, Kernstine 3, Haskins 4, Whitaker 5, Mitchell 7. Totals: 14, 7-27-38.

FCS: Bella Izadi 16, Rylie Johnson 2, Grayson Scott 4, Taylor Thomas 15, Morgan Griffis 15, Kate Blalock 2. Totals: 18, 12-18-54.

3-pointers: CVHAA 1 (Whitaker). FCS 2 (Izadi, Griffis).