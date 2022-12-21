High school sports roundup - FOR THURSDAY'S NEWSPAPER

Carly Brimhall scored 22 points to lead Colonial Forge’s girls’ basketball team to a 63-36 win over Westmoreland Wednesday at the Chancellor Tournament.

Kris Auguste added 14 for Colonial Forge. Laylah Clarke had 14 points and Janaya Moore 10 for Westmoreland.

Colonial Forge 22 5 11 25 — 63

Westmoreland 8 10 6 11 — 36 Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 7, Kris Auguste 14, Anjalia Bryant 11, Alexa Adams 4, Carly Brimhall 22, Mia Bates 3, Makayla Stover 2, Destiny Mckiner 0, Marin Curtin 0. Totals: 3 8-16 63.

Westmoreland: Ceriya Candia 8, Sydney Williams 3, Laylah Clarke 14, Janaya Moore 10, Nakaira Dameron 1. Totals: 3 8-16 36. Three-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Schwinn 2, Bryant). Westmoreland 2 (Williams, Clarke).

Tuesday’s results

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Massaponax 33, Riverbend 32: Dailen Ainsworth had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from beyonf midcourt to end the third period, as the short-handed Panthers (8-1, 3-0) held on for a Commonwealth District win.

Ben Myers had 12 points for Massaponax, which will play in the Eastern View tournament Dec. 28. Elijah Williams led the Bears with 11 points.

Riverbend 8 4 11 8 — 32 Massaponax 6 8 12 7 — 33

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 11, E.J. Wilbourne 0, Tyriek Ford 2, JoJo Thomas 2, Dominic Smith 10, Jonas Taylor 3, Vernon Williams 4. Totals: 11 5-12 32. Massaponax (8-1): Jonathan Ziacari 4, Ben Myers 12, Dalen Ainsworth 11, Jalen Wilson 2, Collin Bowles 0, Sam Kahn 4, Jayden Brock 0. Totals; 14 1-4 33.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 5 (Smith 3, E. Williams 2); Massaponax 4 (Myers 3, Ainsworth). William Monroe 53, Caroline 37: Gabe Campbell scored 13 points to lead Caroline, but William Monroe picked up the win in a game played at Goochland. The Cavaliers host King George on Jan. 3.

Caroline 11 6 11 9 — 37 William Monroe 16 12 12 13 — 46 Caroline (3-4): Gabe Campbell 13, Carson Lyons 3, TJ Frye 0, Jay Freeman 7, Malek Beasley 0, Christian Tingen 5, Dennel Douglas 6, Gerald Toliver 0, Exavier Smith 0, Jalen Haney 3. Totals: 21 3-5 37. William Monroe: Tucker Shifflett 10, Parker Hildebrand 9, Brady Lam 25, Raekwon Brock 0, Timmy Guertin 7, Brandon Early 2, Davien Griffieth 0, Josh Davis 0. Totals: 20 7-10 53.

Three-pointers: Caroline 4 (Lyons, Freeman, Tingen, Haney). WM 6 (Lam 2, Guertin 2, Shifflett, Hildebrand). Colgan 81, North Stafford 51: Skylar Smith’s 23 points led the Sharks to a nondistrict victory. Andrew Morris had 11 for the Wolverines.

North Stafford 10 11 18 13 — 51 Colgan 24 17 18 22 — 81

North Stafford: Julius Downing 9, Yayah Conteh 4, Jeremiah Shelly 8, Andrew Morris 11, A.J. Weaver 0, Curtis Holton 12, Trey Porter 0, Jude Afriyie 0, Gabe Wooten 5, Donte Hyman 2. Totals: 21 2-3 51. Colgan: Skylar Smith 23, Isaiah Boatery 7, Eann Pennix 11, Devon Grant 2, Ashton Carr 2, Elija Rpbinson 0, Shawn Trotter 12, Nate Ament 9, Nathaniel Ali 0, Hudson Bock 10. Totals: 31 14-20 81.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 7 (Morris 3, Downing, Shelly, Holton, Wooten); Colgan 5 (Smith 2, Trotter 2, Ament).