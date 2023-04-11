Lukas Miller’s sacrifice fly pushed across the winning run for Courtland in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 5-4 Battlefield District baseball win over Caroline Tuesday.

Caroline took a 3-1 lead in the third inning highlighted by RBIs from Baylor Storke and Adam Tatham.

The Cavaliers made it 4-1 in the sixth, but the Cougars’ Jackson Garland singled in a run that in the bottom of the frame setting the stage for three-run seventh and walk-off win.

R H E

Caroline 003 001 0 — 4 3 5

Courtland 100 001 3 — 5 4 2

Adam Pitts, AUSTIN CARTER (6) and n/a. Calvin Rogers, Ganon Beltz, TYLER JACKSON and n/a.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Courtland 8, Caroline 0: Delaney Holloran notched four assists in the Cougars’ Battlefield District victory over visiting Caroline.

Takiyah Raynor and Charlotte Young each scored twice for the Cougars (4-1-1), and Amber Ignudo had a goal and two assists. Madison Earlu, Melissa Rodriguez and Judy Bohena also scored.

Courtland hosts Eastern View next Tuesday.

Mountain View 2, Riverbend 0: Tamia Nelson and Alexis Viens each scored a goal in the Wildcat’s district victory over the Bears.

Hannah Russ contributed both assists in the win.

Mountain View (5-2) will host Massaponax Friday.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Courtland 9, Caroline 0: Kyle Grant scored three goals, Yadi Padilla two, and Edwin Canales, Landon Eye, Juan Munoz and Chris Salazar one each for the Cougars.Grant, Sean Pulliam, Nate Sherwood and Adrian Velez added assists.

Courtland will travel to Eastern View on Tuesday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Brooke Point 8, North Stafford 1

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. Noah Scheiman 10-3; Dylan Strickler (NS) d. Dieter Kutnov 10-6; Luke Jasso (BP) d. Griffin Harrell 10-4; Langston Spencer (BP) d. Quinn Roderick 10-2; Luke Thomas (BP) d. Trenton Senovanh 10-1; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Hunter Bringel 10-1.

Doubles: Scott/Kufnor (BP) d. Scheiman/Roderick 10-1; Lucas Cedeno/Taylin Young (BP) d. Strickler/Harrell 10-1; Matt Price/Chase Taylor (BP) d. Omari Downey/Kaylen Akpha 10-3.

Colonial Forge 9, Massaponax 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Cam Jennings 10-4; Sam Orton (CF) d. Max Butler 10-5; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Marco Bautista 10-0; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Izait Bautista 10-3; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Ryan Mo 10-1; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Ibrahim Conteh 10-1.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Jennings/Butler 10-7; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. M. Bautista/I. Bautista 10-2; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Conteh/Mo 10-3.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Massaponax 9, Colonial Forge 0

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Avery Hartenstein 10-3; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Kelly Grady 10-2; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Gloria Choi 10-1; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Dina Belete 10-0; Avery Steis (Ma) d. Rebecca Meofin 10-6; Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Ali Hunter 10-3.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Grady/Choi 10-0; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Belete/Meofin 10-1; Steis/Ross (Ma) d. Hunter/Gigi Belete 10-2.

Courtland 5, James Monroe 4

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Adele Granger 10-8; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Libby Snow 10-4; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Rebecca Sniffen 10-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Sophia Coulon 10-3; Allison Meyer (Co) d. Sofia Tosi 10-6; Maddie Lawson (Co) d. Vickie Lang 10-5.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Granger/Snow 8-3; Snow/Holt (Co) d. Sniffen/Coulon 9-8(7-0); Lawson/Meyer (Co) d. Tosi/Lang 8-4.

Next match: Courtland (5-0) will travel to Hanover on Friday.