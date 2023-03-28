GIRLS’ TENNIS

Eastern View 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Sidney Wright 8-0; Elle Castro (EV) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-3; Brooke Galvin (EV) d. Abby Rose 8-3; Emily Wortman (EV) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Evie Bittle (EV) d. Savannah Orrock 8-3; Marley Kidd (EV) d. Sofia Milliner-Angel 8-0.

Doubles: McCoy/Wortman (EV) d. Wright/Nelson 8-0; Castro/Galvin (EV) d. Rose/Fredenberger 8-2; Bittle/Kidd (EV) d. Orrock/Milliner-Angel 8-2.

Stafford 6, Brooke Point 3

Singles: Aashray Somu (St) d. Jacob Scott 10-7; Xander Beamon (St) d. Deiter Kufuor 10-2; Robert Calvert (St) d. Luke Jasso 10-2; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Langston Spencer Hamm 10-0; Luke Thomas (BP) d. Justin Murray 11-9; Chase Alexander (BP) d. Vinny Candela 10-5.

Doubles: Somu/Beamon (St) d. Scott/Kufuor 10-8; Calvert/Fletcher (St) d. Jasso/Spencer Hamm 10-6; Alexander/Thomas (BP) d. Aubrey Melson/Noah Cisneros 10-3.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Colonial Forge 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Dylan Strickler 10-1; Sam Orton (CF) d. Noah Scheiman 10-1; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Julius Downing 10-2; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Quinn Roderick 10-3; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Trenton Senaronh 10-1; Carson Crawford (CF) d. William White 10-0.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Strickler/Downing 10-4; Kaczmar/Kim (CF) d. Hunter Bringle/Riderick 10-1; Brickl/Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Jacob Martin/Kaylen Akpay 10-0.

Courtland 8, Culpeper 1

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Co) d. Landon Stewart 8-0; Fred Klein (Co) d. Gavin Seely 8-0; Jack Hayden (Co) d. Kayden Lawston 8-6; Landon Perdue (Co) d. Blake Shaffer 8-8 Tie breaker 7-3; Eli Harrington (Cu) d Jackson Kourouklis 8-4; Alex Kourouklis (Co) d. Cooper Bailey 8-2.

Doubles: Hayden/Perdue (Co) d. Stewart/Lawston 8-1; Cameron Crabtree/Ethan Furr (Co) d. Seely/Harrington 9-7; Franco Abud/Robby Butterfield (Co) d. Shaffer/Bailey 8-5.

Monday’s results

BASEBALL

Massaponax 3, North Stafford 2 (8 innings): Eric Berg’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth innings gave homestanding Massaponax a Commonwealth District win.

Berg also picked up the win in relief of starter Carter Cashin, who struck out eight in seven innings. Tanner Stempin finished 2 for 4 for Massaponax.

Graham Ward pitched 5 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts for North Stafford.

R H E

North Stafford 000 200 00 — 2 3 1

Massaponax 000 101 01 — 3 9 3

G. Ward, J. SCHROEDER (6), M. Schwarzbaugh (8) and L. Schroeder, C. Preston. Carter Cashin, ERIC BERG (8) and Tanner Stempin.

SOFTBALL

King George 15, Mechanicsville 4: Kendall Morgan went 4 for 5 with four RBIs, Madison Sobota had a triple and five RBIs and Paige Headley scored three times in the Foxes’ non-district road win. Abigail Greenwood got the win in relief, striking out seven in 3 2/3 innings.

R H E

King George 210 255 — 15 11 4

Mechanicsville 042 010 — 7 9 5

Brooke Radyshewsky, ABBY GREENWOOD (3) and Abigail Clarke. K. Amos, M. Duke (2), K. AMOS (4) and M. Goad.

Stafford 7, Fauquier 5: Kristina Tolsen’s two run double sparked a four-run second inning in the Indians’ non-district win. Jordan Yule struck out six in four innings of work.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Mountain View 17, Colonial Forge 13: Mary Wahlin totaled five goals and two assists, and Ava Windham added five goals and one assists as Mountain View held off visiting Colonial Forge.

Gabby Bartells had four goals and Olivia Wahlin three, while goalie Emily Arvesen made six saves for the Wildcats, who visit Brooke Point on Thursday.

Vanessa Ronsholdt and Avery Hartenstein each scored four times for the Eagles, including Ronsholdt’s 100th career score. Chloe Ronsholdt had two goals and an assist, Maddy Tlapa scored twice and Roxi Stone once.

Stafford 20, North Stafford 10: Jordan Fitzgerald scored five goals and added three assists as the Indians topped the Wolverines.

Maddie Patton also tallied five goals, while Julia Etu added four goals and two assists, and Elsie Krushinski had three goals for the Indians. EV McConnell, Maya Cureton and Spoorthi Sarasana also scored.

Brentsville 12, James Monroe 8: Sally Beringer scored three times and Addie Oakes had two goals and two assists in a losing effort for the Yellow Jackets. Angelina Baldwin, Lauren Holland and Grace Crow also scored.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Mountain View 11, Colonial Forge 3: Donevin Gonzalez scored three goals and Jesse Ramos, Brady Leischner, Logan McGrath and Shane McGrath two each for the Wildcats. Shane McGrath and Gabriel Wess each had two assists.

Jason Rubio scored twice and Reef Krug once for Colonial Forge. Jack Tenney supplied an assist and AJ Riley won nice faceoffs.

Brentsville 14, James Monroe 4: Wilson Hall scored three times and Mathew Franklin one for the Yellow Jackets (0-2), and Luke Dumont had two assists. JM visits Liberty Friday.

North Stafford 13, Stafford 7: Carter Thompson had four goals and one assist, and Jackson Malone scored twice for Stafford in a Commonwealth District loss.

Russell Lennon also scored, while Andrew Stalteri had two assist and collected 12 ground balls for the Indians. Duke Schneider won 17 faceoffs.

Brooke Point 22, Massaponax 6: Massaponax fell in Commonwealth District action despite four goals from Cooper Callan and three assists from Diego Sanchez.

Bryce Kemmey and Joey Elliott each scored once.

BOYS’ SOCCER

North Stafford 4, Chancellor 3: Gabe N’Dakpri scored three goals and teammate Jonas Carsjens netted the game-winner for the Wolverines (1-3) in the 55th minute of their non-district game.

Diego Matute, Brandon Portillo and Aidan Buhmann scored for the Chargers (2-1), and Handerson Juarez Franco and Noah Lohr notched assists.

Deep Run 2, Colonial Forge 0: Nathan Hall made nine saves for visiting Colonial Forge in a nondistrict game called 25 minutes into the second half due to inclement weather.

Moises Fuentes led the defensive effort, while Frantz Fulcher and Angel Espinal also stood out for the Eagles.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Courtland 6, Culpeper 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Allyson Williams 8-0; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Kayla Cepeda 8-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Jasmin Malone 8-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Bianca Luces 8-1; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Olivia Davis 8-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Ellie Wynkoop 8-0.

Doubles: Rained out.