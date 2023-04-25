Tuesday's results

BOYS' TENNIS

Colonial Forge 9, Mountain View 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. William Hudson 10-2; Sam Orton (CF) d. Logan Zollner 10-6; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Jacob Grena 10-5; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Lucas Huber 10-1; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Carter Huber 10-0; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Mace Phillips 10-2.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Hudson/Grena 10-6; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Zollner/C. Huber 10-5; Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. L. Huber/John Grathud 10-2.

Stafford 8, North Stafford 1

Singles: A. Somu (St) d. N. Scheiman 10-0; X Beamon (St) d. D. Strickler 10-0; R. Calvert (St) d. G. Harrel 10-1; J. Fletcher (St) d. Q. Roderick 10-1; Noah Cunerus (St) d. O. Douney 10-0; Max Cisneros (St) d. T. Senavanh 11-9.

Doubles: Candela/Melson (St) d. Scheiman/Harel 10-8; Strickler/Roderick (NS) d. Holt/Munoy 10-6; N. Cisneros/M. Cisneros (St) d. Senavanh/Kaylan Akpad 10-2.

Next match: The Indians (10–2) travel to Massaponnax on Thursday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Massaponax 6, Brooke Point 3

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Angelina Tran 10-2; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Cheyenne Smith 10-2; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Any Kargbo 10-5; Avery Rau (Ma) d. Paige Gillespie 10-0; Olivia Olegher (BP) d. Avery Steis 10-4; Maddie Bancroft (BP) d. Marylin Ross 10-7.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Smith/Olegher 10-1; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Tran/ Emma Price 10-5; Bancroft/Sabrina Merrill (BP) d. Steis/Ross 10-1.

Next match: The Panthers (7-3) visit Stafford on Thursday.

Monday's results

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 5, Chancellor 0: Amber Ignudo scored three goals, Macy Shropshire provided two assists and goalie Molly Johnson collected five saves for visiting Courtland in a Battlefield District win.

Takiyah Raynor and Lauren Thamvanthongkham also scored, while Alex Hewson contributed an assists for the Cougars (6-1-2, 5-1-1), who host Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

BOYS' SOCCER

Courtland 4, Chancellor 0: Nate Sherwood, Kyle Grant, Adrian Velez and Yadi Padilla each scored goals to lead Courtland to a Battlefield District win.

Juan Munoz supplied two assists and Jason Lotito one for the Cougars (6-2, 6-1), who visit James Monroe on Friday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

James Monroe 9, King George 0

Singles: Gia McDermott (JM) d. Kaitlyn Dameron 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Emme Harkless 8-0; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Bella Tocci 8-1; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Ava Brigner 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Candela Murias 8-1; Vickie Lang (JM) d. Emily Sanders 8-2.

Doubles: McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Dameron/Harkless 8-0; Sniffin/Coulon (JM) d. Tocci/Brigner 8-1; Tosi/Lang (JM) d. Murias/Sanders 8-1.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (6-1) hosts Courtland on Wednesday at the Kenmore Tennis Courts.

Courtland 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Adele Granger (Ct) d. Sidney Wright 10-3; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Kayleigh Nelson 10-0; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Krystin Fredenberger 10-0; Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Savannah Orrock 10-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Michaela Castle-Bruce 10-3; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Katey Clemovich 10-0.

Doubles: Granger/Stapleton (Ct) d. Wright/Nelson 10-1; Maddie Lawson/Molly Buckingham (Ct) d. Fredenberger/Orrock 10-1; Kelsie Ashwood/Chelsea Quail (Ct) d. Castle-Bruce/Cassidy Ross 10-0.

BOYS' TENNIS

James Monroe 5, King George 4

Singles: Griffin Van Zandt (JM) d. Jacob Plew 8-1; Jack Quinton (JM) d. Luke Marshall 8-3; Ryan Wolfenbarger (JM) d. Javier Smith 8-5; Mason Nicoletti (KG) d. J. Gravatt 9-8 (8-6); Kaden Murphy (KG) d. Rett Coulon 8-6; Gideon Coyle (KG) d. Adam Lin 8-4.

Doubles: Van Zandt/Quinton (JM) d. Plew/Marshall 8-1; Wolfenbarger/Gravatt (JM) d. Smith/Nicoletti 8-6; Coyle/Xavier Harrison (KG) d. Coulon/Lin 8-1.

Next match: The Yellow Jackets (7-2, 6-2) visit Courtland on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

King George 6, Leonardtown (Md.) 5 (8 innings): Abigail Clarke scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and the defense held the hosts a bay in the bottom of the frame as visiting King George picked up a nondistrict win.

Paige Headley had a triple and a double, Kendall Morgan had two hits and a RBI, and Rachel Morrison, Natalie Spillman and Kyra Hudson each drove in a run for the Foxes.

Abigail Greenwood stuck out 14 to pick up her 10th win for King George (11-2), which host James Monroe on Tuesday.

R H E King George 000 005 01 — 6 5 1 Leonardtown 200 012 00 — 5 6 4

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. C. Radford, M. LLOYD (4) and K. McHugh.

Riverbend 9, Brooke Point 1: Emily Dameron struck out 11 in in a complete game win and got intentionally walked four times at the plate at Riverbend earned a Commonwealth District win.

Other highlights for the Bears (9-6), who host Manchester on Wednesday, included Kaylee Golightly with a home run; Ryleigh Livesay with a single, double and two RBIs; and Onnika DeBruhl with two triples.

R H E Brooke Point 100 000 0 — 1 4 4 Riverbend 010 008 x — 9 9 1

L. HALSTON and M. Chambers. EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay.

BASEBALL

Colonial Forge 8, Patriot 7 (8 innings): Zyhir Hope singled in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Colonial Forge a walk-off win in nondistrict action.

Trailing 6-5, the Eagles tied things up in the bottom off the seventh on a RBI double from Cameron Biller. Biller singles in the hosts other run in the first inning.

Chase Mytrysak got the win in relief for Colonial Forge allowing two hits and one run in two innings. Dylan McCarthy started and Shane Morris threw three innings in relief.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 14, Mountain View 12: Chloe Ronsholdt tallied seven goals and on assists, and Maddy Tlapa contributed three goals, one assist and nine draw controls to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.

Vanessa Ronsholdt added two goals and two assists, and Ella Bergo and Sophie Crane each scored once, while goalie Sarah Wilhelm registered 10 saves for the Eagles, who host Riverbend on Thursday.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Mountain View 13, Colonial Forge 6: After the game was 3-2 in Mountain View's favor at the half, the Wildcats pulled away after the break for a Commonwealth District win.

Khyri Hawkins, AJ Riley, Ryan Bondgren, Ciaran Donovan, Cael Sandberg and Ian Bennett each scored a goal for Colonial Forge (6-3 district), which visits Riverbend on Thursday.

GOLF

FCS Tri-match at Country Club of Fairfax: Dylan Holyfield earned individual medalist honors for visiting Fredericksburg Christian, which edged out for the team win 191-192 by Saint John Paul the Great. Trinity Christian finished third with a score of 210.

Also recording counting scores for the Eagles were Brock Morris with a 47, Drake Morris with a 49 and Joey Priebe with a 52.