FIELD HOCKEY

James Monroe 1, Riverbend 0: Rose Fallon scored the only goal of the game to help the Yellow Jackets secure the non-district victory on the road over the Bears. Fine swain contributed the assist and Alyssa Layton earned nine saves in goal for James Monroe.

FCS 2, St. Gertrude 0: Isabelle DiBlasi and Ella Webb scored goals and Rachel Williams added an assist for the Eagles, who host St. Margaret on Friday.

Monday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

Massaponax 3, Atlee 1: Carley Coghill totaled 21 kills and 15 digs, and Leni Furrow supplied 16 assists and eight digs to help visiting Massaponax get a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 season-opening win.

Other standouts included Kelsey Bowler with six aces and 10 digs, and Brenna Raymond with 18 digs for the Panthers (1-0), who host Colonial Forge in an early-season Commonwealth District showdown on Wednesday.

Colonial Forge 3, Battlefield 0: Grace Ostvig had seven aces, Claire Wortman eight kills and Izzy Ostvig five blocks to help the Eagles top the Bobcats in Amy Parker’s head coaching début.

Louisa 3, Caroline 1: Despite Kayla Veney’s four kills, 17 assists and five digs, the Cavaliers lost a non-district match 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24 to the Lions.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain View 5, Massaponax 0:Alivia Boatwright assisted on four of the Wildcats’ five goals in a Commonwealth District win.

Kaylee Mountjoy, Gabrielle Bartels, Avery Uhle, Lily Hanson and Sierra Crews scored, while Keira Scanlan and goalie Liz Smoot led the defensive effort for the Wildcats, who visit Riverbend on Wednesday.

Stafford 3, Colonial Forge 0: Colonial Forge goalie Kate Young registered 10 saves, while Maddy Tlapa, Morgan Mesterhazy, Lexie Kindel and Evie Detar were all leaders for the Eagles, who visit Massaponax on Wednesday.

GOLF

Riverbend 157, Massaponax 197: Three Bears (Luke DeGallery, Matthew Bell and Will Wexler) shared medalist honors with 39s at Lee’s Hill in a Commonwealth District dual match.

Riverbend (157): Luke DeGallery 39, Matthew Bell 39, Will Wexler 39, Luke Alexander 40, Dyllan Bell 40.

Massaponax (197): Lily Peralta 45, Josh Peralta 46, Ryan Cropp 50, Jacob Beltran 56.