High school sports roundup: Ainsworth, Butcher help Panthers carve up Wildcats

M’laya Ainsworth and LaKaiya Butcher netted 20 points apiece as the Massaponax girls basketball team rolled past Mountain View, 64-17 on Tuesday night.
Takeira Ramey added six points for the Panthers (3-0), who held the Wildcats scoreless in the second quarter.
Both teams return to the floor Thursday night, with Mountain View (3-3) hosting Stafford and Massaponax traveling to North Stafford.
|Mountain View
|8
|0
|8
|4
|—
|17
|Massaponax
|17
|18
|17
|12
|—
|64
Mountain View (3-3): Emma Stalteri 4, Gabby Bartels 0, Anna Krohn 2, Hannah Neiss 0, Janelle Sargent 0, To’Seana Hook 2, Genesis Betanco 1, Tiara Bigelow 3, Molly Ferland 0, Zarai Marbra 1, Liz Harley 2, Alyssa Lovett 2. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
Massaponax (3-0): Takeira Ramey 6, Kelsey Bowler 2, LaKaiya Butcher 20, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 2, Kiersten Bowler 5, Gabby Athy 0, M’laya Ainsworth 20, Faith Butler 3. Totals: 25 10-17 64.
3-pointers: MV 1 (Bigelow). Massaponax 4 (Ainsworth 2, Ramey, Butcher).
NORTH STAFFORD 61, RIVERBEND 58 (OT)
Daysha Salgado led the way for North Stafford with 15 points as the Wolverines picked up a 61-58 Commonwealth District overtime at North Stafford in girls basketball action on Tuesday night..
Nia Henley contributed 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the loss for the Bears.
|North Stafford
|8
|6
|15
|23
|9
|—
|61
|Riverbend
|5
|15
|15
|17
|6
|—
|58
North Stafford: Makyli Johnson 17, Tori Barnes 1, Cayla Thomas 11, Naomi Glass, 10, Daysha Salgado 15, Olivia Mickins 2, Maddie Valez 8.
Riverbend (3-2): Hannah Alexander 8, Haley Lanning 2, Bailey Carter 7, MaNiyah Alston 13, Nia Henley 26, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 22-58 8-16.
3-pointers: North Stafford 3 (Glass 1, Thomas 2). Riverbend 6 (Henley 4, Alston 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 46, STAFFORD 44
Jaiden Oglesby and Ashton Schoolfield each scored nine points to lead a balanced Colonial Forge offense in a Commonwealth District win at Stafford.
The Eagles overcame s seven-point (40-33) deficit at the end of the third quarter with a 13-4 run in the final stanza to bring home the victory.
Stafford (0-3) was led by Nicholas Belako with 11 points and Amari Moorer with 10 points despite the loss.
The Indians return to district play on Friday when they visit Mountain View.
|Colonial Forge
|8
|11
|14
|13
|—
|46
|Stafford
|16
|8
|19
|4
|—
|44
Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 3, Ashton Schoolfield 9, Gabriel Jones 7, Max Alhanati 2, Derreous Ransom 4, Jaiden Oglesby 9, Alfredo Abel Rivera 8, Keshawn Sharrier 4. Totals: 18 7-11 46.
Stafford (0-3): Myles Smith 3, Thomas 0, Jamison Noil 6, Joshua Wallace 2, Tyler Turner 8, Amari Moorer 10, Sean Hopkins 4, Nicholas Belako 11. Totals: 20 4-11 44.
3-pointers: CF 3 (Schoolfield, Jones, Oglesby). Stafford 2 (Smith, Turner).
WASHINGTON & LEE 61, KING GEORGE 55
Brandon Washington scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington & Lee stave off a second-half comeback attempt by King George.
Connor Gray sank five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Foxes.
|King George
|4
|7
|23
|21
|—
|55
|Washington & Lee
|11
|13
|14
|23
|—
|61
King George (3-3): Elijah Sherfield 9, Andre Mack 0, DA’Mon Duffin 0, Mekhai White 9, Ethan Chase 1, James Patteson 0, Nehemiah Frye 10, Mason Nicoletti 0, Kyle Reviello 7, Connor Gray 19, Kavon Johnson 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 19 10-23 55.
Washington & Lee (2-2): Vaughn Harris 13, Jaylen Campbell 8, Brandon Washington 20, Tresean Sorrell 2, Javione Rich 0, Chris Lee 5, David Churchill 0, Zomari Sutton 0, Hayden Dove 0, Kevin Ellis 9, Justin Sumiel 0, Jerimiah Redomon 0, Jordan Saunders 4, Kyhreke Smith 0, Frederick Oliver 0. Totals: 22 14-21 61.
3-pointers: KG 7 (Gray 5, White 2). WL 3 (Campbell 2, Harris).
MASSAPONAX 54, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38
Despite going 0 for 13 from 3-point range in the first half, Massaponax pulled it together offensively in the second half to secure a Commonwealth District opening win.
Devin Johnson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks for the Panthers.
Ben Myers added 11 points, four assists and three steals for Massaponax, which visits North Stafford on Thursday.
|Mountain View
|7
|5
|6
|20
|—
|38
|Massaponax
|9
|6
|19
|20
|—
|54
Mountain View: Tyrus Somuah 2, Labron Weathers 9, Jordan Jackson 11, Jaden Thomas-Edwards 8, William D’Lugos 5, Micah Hagander 3, S. Tison 0, Brendan Robinson 0. Totals: 11 11-13 38.
Massaponax (4-1, 1-0): Tyheem Kimble 7, Zach Failor 2, Ben Myers 11, Kaiden Rosenbaum 2, Dalen Ainsworth 4, Devin Johnson 15, Jaylen Wilson 5, Keyvon Cole 0, Antonio Washington 3, Jonathan Zicari 0, Ethan Sheets 3, Dezzie Ainsworth 2. Totals: 21 9-13 54.
3-pointers: MV 5 (Weathers 2, Thomas-Edwards 2, Jackson). Massaponax 3 (Myers 2, Kimble).
RIVERBEND 42, NORTH STAFFORD 38
EJ Wilborne led all scorers with 20 points to help Riverbend get its first win of the season in its Commonwealth District opener.
Mathias Barnwell scored four key points late, including two free throws, to help seal it for the Bears, who visit Brooke Point on Thursday.
|North Stafford
|11
|12
|4
|11
|—
|38
|Riverbend
|14
|4
|14
|10
|—
|42
North Stafford: Vincent Sabitino 0, Matt Warren 2, Danny Lee 0, Dino Jones 0, Nick Perkins 18, Cliff Davis 3, AJ Labrusciano 2, Micah Brown 0, Austin Hamilton 6, Ian Edwards 7. Totals: 16 0-0 38.
Riverbend (1-5, 1-0): Elijah Williams 4, EJ Wilborne 20, Ernest Johnson 10, Jonas Taylor 2, Mathias Barnwell 6, Calvyn Campbell 0, Jordyn Thomas 0, Vernon Williams 0. Totals: 14 11-21 42.
3-pointers: NS 6 (Perkins 4, Davis, Edwards). Riverbend 3 (Wilborne 2, Johnson).
TRACK & FIELD
TRI-MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA
The King George and Courtland girls tied a Battlefield District meet with 53 points each, with host Spotsylvania finishing in third place.
On the boys side, Courtland (65) topped the Foxes (41) and Knights (34).