High school sports roundup: Ainsworth, Butcher help Panthers carve up Wildcats

North Stafford: Makyli Johnson 17, Tori Barnes 1, Cayla Thomas 11, Naomi Glass, 10, Daysha Salgado 15, Olivia Mickins 2, Maddie Valez 8.

Riverbend (3-2): Hannah Alexander 8, Haley Lanning 2, Bailey Carter 7, MaNiyah Alston 13, Nia Henley 26, Shardae Williams 2. Totals: 22-58 8-16.

3-pointers: North Stafford 3 (Glass 1, Thomas 2). Riverbend 6 (Henley 4, Alston 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 46, STAFFORD 44

Jaiden Oglesby and Ashton Schoolfield each scored nine points to lead a balanced Colonial Forge offense in a Commonwealth District win at Stafford.

The Eagles overcame s seven-point (40-33) deficit at the end of the third quarter with a 13-4 run in the final stanza to bring home the victory.

Stafford (0-3) was led by Nicholas Belako with 11 points and Amari Moorer with 10 points despite the loss.

The Indians return to district play on Friday when they visit Mountain View.