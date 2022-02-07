High school sports roundup: Ainsworth hits milestone in win

M’laya Ainsworth scored her 1,000th career high school point en route to a game-high 19 points, while also accounting for five assists and three steals, in Massaponax’s 68–37 Commonwealth District girls basketball win over visiting Riverbend on Monday night.
Takeira Ramey added 15 points, seven steals, six assists and fiver boards, while Gabby Athy totaled nine points, and 10 rebound.
|Riverbend
|10
|8
|11
|8
|—
|37
|Massaponax
|18
|18
|21
|11
|—
|68
Riverbend (12-4, 7-3): Charlotte Mulinax 2, Aryauna Brent 4, Hannah Alexander 8, Haley Lanning 0, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Bailey Carter 11, MaNiyah Alston 0, Olivia Long 2, Nia Henley 10, Shardae Williams 0, Lydia Tanner 0. Totals: 16 5-6 37.
Massaponax (15-2, 8-0): Takeira Ramey 15, Kelsey Bowler 3, Lakaiya Butcher 0, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 5, Gabby Athy 9, M’laya Ainsworth 19, Faith Butler 11. Totals: 29 7-11 68.
3-pointers: Riverbend: none. Massaponax 3 (Ramey, Ki. Bowler, Ainsworth).
COLONIAL FORGE 45, MOUNTAIN VIEW 30
Carly Brimhall scored 19 points and Kristen Auguste added 15 to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District home win.
|Mountain View
|11
|5
|3
|11
|—
|30
|Colonial Forge
|14
|10
|8
|13
|—
|45
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 13, Gabby Bartels 4, Anna Krohn 0, Janelle Sargent 0, To’seana Hook 6, Genesis Betanco 0, Tiara Bigelow 0, Molly Ferland 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 3, Liz Harley 4, Alyssa Lovett 0. Totals: 10 8-14 30.
Colonial Forge: Kelli Coleman 2, Carly Brimhall 19, Kristen Auguste 15, Makayla Stover 0, Alexandria Adams 0, Adja Diallo 2, Payton Schwinn 7. Totals: 16 11-17 45.
3-pointers: MV 2 (Stalteri 2) CF 2 (Schwinn 2).
OAKCREST 49, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 43
Despite 31 points from Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian went cold in the third quarter and lost in McLean.
Grayson Scott had 12 rebounds for the Eagles, who host Seton on Tuesday.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|13
|17
|3
|10
|—
|43
|Oakcrest
|14
|9
|18
|8
|—
|49
Fredericksburg Christian: Layna Thomas 4, Rylie Johnson 2, Grayson Scott 4, Hannah Williamson 2, Taylor Thomas 31, Morgan Griffis 2. Totals: 15 9–10 43.
Oakcrest: Catherine Dunch 7, Elisabeth Dunch 21, Gabby Byrne 7, Adele White 1, Natalie Major 13. Totals: 15 15–21 49.
3-pointers: FCS 4 (Thomas 4); Oak Crest 4 (E. Dunch 2, Byrne, Major).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 53, SPOTSYLVANIA 50
Cam Canty sank two free throws with 1.3 second left to secure visiting Chancellor’s Battlefield District win.
Michael Thompson added a key double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers.
|Chancellor
|4
|19
|15
|15
|—
|53
|Spotsylvania
|10
|13
|16
|11
|—
|50
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 0, Kadin Burnard 13, Aaron Dabney 5, Javontae Mickens 2, Cam Canty 8, Jordan Nickerson 0, Seth Hunter 0, Camden Dodson 6, Zach Anderson 13, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 6. Totals: 18 13-19 53.
Spotsylvania (5-11): Tre Coogler 9, Austin Boggs 8, Jake Jack 1, Amir Savage 7, Isaiah Patterson 9, Jay Black 5, Conner Grimes 3, Christian Kelly 0, Monte McMorris III 8. Totals: 16 11-25 50.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Mattey 2, Burnard, Anderson). Spotsylvania 7 (Coogler, Boggs, Savage, Patterson, Black , Grimes, McMorris).
MASSAPONAX 46, RIVERBEND 40
Devin Johnson had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to help Massaponax get a win and earn at least a share of the Commonwealth District regular-season title.
Ben Myers added eight points and six assists for the Bears, who host Brooke Point on Wednesday.
Jonas Taylor led Riverbend with 14 points, but was held scoreless in the second half.
|Riverbend
|14
|8
|4
|14
|—
|40
|Massaponax
|8
|13
|10
|15
|—
|46
Riverbend: Elijah Williams 3, E.J. Wilborne 4, Xavier Edelen 2, JoJo Thomas 0, Grant Messick 2, Darius Stafford 6, Tre Johnson 5, Jonas Taylor 14, Vernon Williams 4, Khalil Wright 0, Mathias Barnwell 0. Totals: 16 4-10 40.
Massaponax (15-2, 10-0): Tyheem Kimble 6, Zach Failor 3, Ben Myers 8, Kaiden Rosenbaum 8, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Devin Johnson 13, Antonio Washington 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 6. Totals: 17 9-14 46.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Stafford, Johnson, Taylor, Williams). Massaponax 3 (Rosenbaum 2, Kimble).
Saturday’s results
SWIMMING
REGION 6B MEET
Colonial Forge’s boys and girls each placed fifth in the team standings in Saturday’s Region 6B swim meet at the Rouse Center in Stafford.
Ashley Wang posted the Eagles’ best individual finish, a runner-up showing in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:07.15). Daniel Gibbs (200 IM, 1:59.72) and Kevin McGowan (50 freestyle, 22.14) registered fourth-place finishes for the boys.
Patriot’s boys and Battlefield’s girls won the team titles. Following are other Colonial Forge swimmers who placed in the top eight in their respective events Saturday: