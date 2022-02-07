High school sports roundup: Ainsworth hits milestone in win

Riverbend: Elijah Williams 3, E.J. Wilborne 4, Xavier Edelen 2, JoJo Thomas 0, Grant Messick 2, Darius Stafford 6, Tre Johnson 5, Jonas Taylor 14, Vernon Williams 4, Khalil Wright 0, Mathias Barnwell 0. Totals: 16 4-10 40.

Massaponax (15-2, 10-0): Tyheem Kimble 6, Zach Failor 3, Ben Myers 8, Kaiden Rosenbaum 8, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Devin Johnson 13, Antonio Washington 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 6. Totals: 17 9-14 46.

3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Stafford, Johnson, Taylor, Williams). Massaponax 3 (Rosenbaum 2, Kimble).

Saturday’s results

SWIMMING

REGION 6B MEET

Colonial Forge’s boys and girls each placed fifth in the team standings in Saturday’s Region 6B swim meet at the Rouse Center in Stafford.

Ashley Wang posted the Eagles’ best individual finish, a runner-up showing in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:07.15). Daniel Gibbs (200 IM, 1:59.72) and Kevin McGowan (50 freestyle, 22.14) registered fourth-place finishes for the boys.