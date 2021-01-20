High school sports roundup: Alston helps boost Cougars to OT win

James Monroe: Ke’Shawn Wallace 2, Ricky Goode-Wright 15, Kyler Snider 2, Jabes Roundtree 3, Tyson Taylor 0, RJ Yurner 5, Aaron Carter 7, Travis Hudson 6, Joe Hardy 4, Christian Hamm 2. Totals: 19 4-7 46.

Eastern View: Amaree Robinson 2, Rickey Butler 18, Bryan Maxie 13, D’Aze Hunter 17, Corey Long 16, Dom Sasso 0, Terry Jackson 0, D’Myo Hunter 5, T.J. Coles 1, Taharka Siaca-Bey 4. Totals: 29 13-21 76.

3-pointers: JM 4 (Goode-Wright 2, Hudson 2). EV 5 (Butler 3, Maxie 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RIVERBEND 46, MOUNTAIN VIEW 25

Riverbend came out of the first quarter trailing, but eventually overpowered visiting Mountain View to move to 3-3 on the season.

With a five-point lead going into halftime, the Bears came out strong in the second half outscoring the Wildcats 26-10.

Reiley Gibson led Riverbend in rebounds, racking up 10 total boards with seven coming on the offensive side.

Riverbend will travel to Colonial Forge on Friday to face off in a district matchup. Mountain View will look to bounce back as it hosts North Stafford the same night.