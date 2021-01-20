High school sports roundup: Alston helps boost Cougars to OT win

Xander Alston scored five of Courtland’s nine points in overtime as the Cougars’ pulled away from visiting James Monroe for a Battlefield District victory on Wednesday night.
Alston finished with 15 points, while Sean Wray added 13 for Courtland.
Ricky Goode-Wright led three Yellow Jackets in double-figure scoring with 18 points, while adding 11 rebound and five assists.
Travis Hudson Jr. added 10 points and eight rebounds, with Christian Hamm totaling 10 boards for James Monroe.
The two teams meet again on Friday at JM.
|James Monroe
|7
|10
|19
|12
|2
|—
|50
|Courtland
|17
|12
|9
|10
|9
|—
|57
James Monroe: Ricky Goode-Wright 18, Kyle Snider 0, Aaron Carter 14, Travis Hudson Jr. 10, Joseph Hardy 0, Christian Hamm 6, Ke’Shaun Wallace 2. Totals: 18 9-17 50.
Courtland (7-1): Xander Alston 15, Aaron Brooks 7, Sean Wray 13, Micah Roberts 7, Raejon Harvey 3, Darren Green 2, Trey Burton 0, Raul Gil 0, Robert Harvey 6, Michael Salvary 4. Totals: 19 14-20 57.
3-pointers: JM 5 (Goode-Wright 3, Carter 2). Courtland 5 (Alston 2, Wray, Roberts, Ra. Harvey).
RIVERBEND 66, MOUNTAIN VIEW 22
Jalen Suber led a balanced offense for Riverbend with 10 points as the Bears remained unbeaten with a Commonwealth District win.
Jordan Jackson totaled 11 points for Mountain View.
Riverbend visits Colonial Forge on Friday.
|Mountain View
|2
|5
|8
|7
|—
|22
|Riverbend
|16
|15
|12
|23
|—
|66
Mountain View: Marcus Tracy 2, Duncan Beaumont 0, Amari Walker 2, Alex Watts 2, Jordan Jackson 11, Grayson Margheim 0, Morgan Reams 0, Jason Bonk 0, Brendan Robinson 1, Alex Davis 2, Tyrus Somuah 2, AJ Gordon 0. Totals: 8 6-15 22.
Riverbend (6-0): Marquees Foster 7, Quan Johnson 8, Jalen Suber 10, Calvyn Campbell 2, Nate Sherman 5, Grant Messick 5, Logan Suber 8, Bryson Long 7, Tre Johnson 4, EJ Wilborne 0, Tajae Moore 2, Aiden Fisher 4, Mathias Barnwell 4. Totals: 24 14-23 66.
3-pointers: MV: none. Riverbend 4 (J. Suber, Sherman, Messick, Johnson).
BROOKE POINT 60, COLONIAL FORGE 49
Edward Simms scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the decisive third quarter as homestanding Brooke Point overcame a halftime deficit to get a Commonwealth District victory.
Lamante Venisee added 14 points and Matt Harris 13 for the Black–Hawks.
Max Alhanadi scored 15 points to lead Colonial Forge.
|Colonial Forge
|14
|15
|6
|14
|—
|49
|Brooke Point
|18
|7
|21
|14
|—
|60
Colonial Forge: Alfredo Abel 0, Ashton Schoolfield 12, Gabe Jones 0, Kalvin Hamilton 4, Derreous Ransom 6, Max Alhanadi 15, Josiah Golden 0, Elijah Wise 9, Jay Johnson 3. Totals: 17 13-18 49.
Brooke Point: Ricardo Dixen 0, Demitrus Purnell 5, Christian Leap 0, Jaden Scott 1, Cherdan Petit 0, Lamante Venisee 14, Edward Simms 20, Matt Harris 13, Jordan Scott 0, Eric Mason 1, Chase Scroggins 6, Xavier Hyman 0, Dallas Braswell 0. Totals: 24 5-11 60.
3-pointers: JM 2 (Alhanadi, Johnson). BP 5 (Harris 3, Simms 2).
Tuesday's results
EASTERN VIEW 76, JAMES MONROE 46
Rickey Butler and D’Aze Hunter scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead four players in double figures in Eastern View’s Battlefield District win.
Ricky Goode-Wright had 15 points and eight rebounds for James Monroe.
|James Monroe
|6
|8
|21
|11
|—
|46
|Eastern View
|13
|20
|20
|23
|—
|76
James Monroe: Ke’Shawn Wallace 2, Ricky Goode-Wright 15, Kyler Snider 2, Jabes Roundtree 3, Tyson Taylor 0, RJ Yurner 5, Aaron Carter 7, Travis Hudson 6, Joe Hardy 4, Christian Hamm 2. Totals: 19 4-7 46.
Eastern View: Amaree Robinson 2, Rickey Butler 18, Bryan Maxie 13, D’Aze Hunter 17, Corey Long 16, Dom Sasso 0, Terry Jackson 0, D’Myo Hunter 5, T.J. Coles 1, Taharka Siaca-Bey 4. Totals: 29 13-21 76.
3-pointers: JM 4 (Goode-Wright 2, Hudson 2). EV 5 (Butler 3, Maxie 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 46, MOUNTAIN VIEW 25
Riverbend came out of the first quarter trailing, but eventually overpowered visiting Mountain View to move to 3-3 on the season.
With a five-point lead going into halftime, the Bears came out strong in the second half outscoring the Wildcats 26-10.
Reiley Gibson led Riverbend in rebounds, racking up 10 total boards with seven coming on the offensive side.
Riverbend will travel to Colonial Forge on Friday to face off in a district matchup. Mountain View will look to bounce back as it hosts North Stafford the same night.
|Mountain View
|10
|5
|6
|4
|—
|25
|Riverbend
|7
|13
|14
|12
|—
|46
Mountain View: Gabby Bartels 8, Jasmine A. 10, Janelle Anderson 0, Hailee K. 0, Baliegh Daniel 0, Molly Serland 0, Hannah Neiss 0, Taleah Gaither 7, Hannah M. 0. Totals: 9 4-7 25.
Riverbend (3-3): Reiley Gibson 5, Aryauna Brent 5, Hannah Alexander 0, Haley Lanning 6, Jazzlyn Fernandez 5, Sabrina Hunter 4, Bailey Carter 5, Madison Sarver 4, Maniyah Alston 6, Olivia Long 6, Lydia Tanner 0, Shardae Williams 0. Totals: 21 2-7 46.
3-pointers: Mountain View (Gabby Bartels 1, Jasmine A. 2). Riverbend (Aryauna Brent 1, Jazzlyn Fernandez 1).
BROOKE POINT 49, COLONIAL FORGE 40
Jaylin Pressley’s strong all-around night of 25 points, six rebounds, six blocks, four assists and three steals helped Brooke Point secure a Commonwealth District win.
Kylie Thout added 15 points, 10 boards and four steals, while Alexis Cochran also chipped in four steals for the Black–Hawks, who entertain Massaponax on Friday.
|Colonial Forge
|5
|9
|16
|10
|—
|40
|Brooke Point
|9
|10
|16
|14
|—
|49
Colonial Forge: Arianna Melendez 0, Maya Thomas 2, Kelli Coleman 6, Kristen Auguste 7, Payton Schwinn 9, Riley Delcore 2, Kathrynn Chown 0, Anjalia Bryant 5, Jenna Grey 9, Ashlee Fortier 0, Kyra Gatlin 0. Totals: 16 3-9 40.
Brooke Point (2-1): Alexis Cochran 0, Aniya Harper 5, Anneliese Becker 0, Kalis Smith 2, Arianna Boatwright 0, Jaylin Pressley 25, Kaycee Osorio Rosa 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 2, Skylar Watson 0, Danayja Cranford 0, Kylie Thout 15, Kylie Randall 0. Totals: FG 16 17-29 49.
3-pointers: CF 5 (Schwinn 3, Bryant, Grey). BP: none.
MASSAPONAX 75, STAFFORD 58
Raine Tweedy scored her 1,000th career high school point, en route to finishing with a game-high 33 points, to help Massaponax capture a Commonwealth District home win.
Tweedy, who started her career at James Monroe, added six rebounds for the unbeaten Bears.
Kiersten Bowler supplied 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists for Riverbend, which visits Brooke Point on Friday.
|Stafford
|11
|18
|13
|16
|—
|58
|Massaponax
|13
|20
|17
|25
|—
|75
Stafford: Alia Carmichael 26, Iliana Floode 16, Tia Hoffman 4, Janiya Adebayo 0, Genesis Houston 10, Macayle Manago 2, Kristina Tolson 0. Totals: 19 15-24 58.