High school sports roundup: Annino, Washington lead W&L to Northern Neck title
Randall Annino threw two touchdown passes to Brandon Washington as Washington & Lee defeated King George 19-8 Saturday night to win the Northern Neck District football title.

Annino also ran for a touchdown for the Eagles (5-3, 5-0) who earned the third seed in the Region 1A playoffs. They are projected to host the Drifters (5-4, 3-1) in the first round next weekend.

Shawn Johnson ran for 84 yards and a touchdown for Colonial Beach.

Colonial Beach - 6 - 2 - 0 - 0 - 8

Washington & Lee - 0 - 6 - 6 - 7 - 19

