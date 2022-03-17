High school sports roundup: Antunez, Murillo lead Washington & Lee to second win

Yahir Antunez and Luis Murillo each scored twice as Class 1A Washington & Lee earned a 6-1 boys soccer win over King William, its second straight 2A opponent to open the season, on Wednesday night.

Johan Valencia and Alex Diaz also scored for the Eagles (2-0), who return to action Wednesday when they host Group 2A Arcadia.

Wednesday’s results

BASEBALL

ALBEMARLE 3, STAFFORD 0

Noah Ontiveros pitched 5 1/3 innings, while striking out four and allowing one earned run for Stafford in a loss to Albemarle.

Charlie Richwine went 1 2/3 innings on the mound for the Indians (0-1).

SOFTBALL

LOUISA 1, FLUVANNA 0

Emiky Gillespie struck out 17 in a complete-game two-hit shutout, and Dara Sharpe went 3 for 3 at the in the Lions’ home opener.