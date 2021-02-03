High school sports roundup: Auguste, Colonial Forge beat buzzer for win

Kristen Auguste capped off a 14-point night by banking in a shot from the right baseline at the buzzer to give Colonial Forge a Commonwealth District girls basketball win at Stafford on Wednesday night.
Jenna Grey added a game-high 18 points for the Eagles, who visit Riverbend on Thursday.
Alia Carmichael and Iliana Floode led the Indians with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
|Colonial Forge
|8
|8
|18
|11
|—
|46
|Stafford
|9
|15
|8
|12
|—
|44
Colonial Forge: Ariana Mendez 0, Maya Thomas 0, Kelli Coleman 2, Kristen Auguste 14, Payton Schwinn 4, Riley Delcore 6, Kacey Chown 0, Anjelia Bryant 0, Jenna Grey 18, Ashlee Fortier 2, Kyra Gatlin 0. 20 4-5 46.
Stafford: Iliana Floode 16, Janiya Adebayo 2, Alia Carmichael 17, Genesis Houston 7, Kristina Tolson 0, Tia Hoffman 2, Macayle Manago 0. 18 6-7 44.
3-pointers: CF 2 (Grey 2). Stafford 2 (Carmichael).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JAMES MONROE 55, SPOTSYLVANIA 30
Nia Bryant scored 24 points to help James Monroe get a comfortable Battlefield District win.
The Yellow Jackets visit Caroline on Thursday.
|Spotsylvania
|8
|2
|10
|10
|—
|30
|James Monroe
|7
|15
|15
|17
|—
|55
Spotsylvania: Haleigh Perkins 11, Zaniah Lucas 9, Madison Wheeler 0, Kallie Buchanan 0, Asia Tracy 0, Emily Ewing 0, Mariah Evans 6, Catarina Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 4. Totals: 10 8-12 30.
James Monroe (5-4): Nia Bryant 24, Amath Chol 6, Kayana Cloud 8, Logan Conner 8, Isabel Whitman 9, Imani McJunkin 0, Ayanna Wynn 0, Danielle Cloud 0, Tati Brown Baylor. Totals: 23 5-11 55.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 2 (Perkins, Lucas). JM 4 (Bryant 3, Whitman).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 59, STAFFORD 51
Gabe Jones scored a game-high 25, including five 3-pointers, as visiting Colonial Forge rallied in the second half to bring home a Commonwealth District win.
|Colonial Forge
|15
|15
|19
|10
|—
|59
|Stafford
|11
|23
|9
|8
|—
|51
Colonial Forge: Alfredo Abel 10, Ashton Schoolfield 6, Gabe Jones 25, Ahmad Esco 0, Derreous Ransom 2, Max Alhanadi 5, Josiah Golden 0, Elijah Wise 6, Jay Johnson 3, Charleston Berry-Hall 0, Blake Parker 2. 23 6-8 59.
Stafford: Myles Smith 0, Ruben Velez 3, Joshua Wallace 5, Taireese Wright 2, Nick Futrell 0, Braxton Fuller 5, Austin O’Donnell 0, Tyler Turner 5, JaSante Thomas 13, Amari Moorer 12, Jh’anif Coles 0, Nick Belako 13, S. Holmes 3. 16 16-27 51.
3-pointers: CF 7 (Jones 5, Abel, Johnson). Stafford 3 (Velez, Wallace, Fuller).
COURTLAND 71, CAROLINE 47
Caroline made a run in the second quarter to trail at the half by just three, but homestanding Courtland answered with a 26-7 third quarter burst to pull away for a Battlefield District win.
Robert Harvey had 17 points and Aaron Brooks 14 to lead the Cougars, who close out the regular season at Chancellor on Friday.
|Caroline
|9
|21
|7
|10
|—
|47
|Courtland
|17
|16
|26
|12
|—
|71
Caroline: Dondre Courtney 3, Dominque Washington 8, Gabriel Campbell 13, Jayden Freeman 1, Jevonte Wright-Parker 7, Shaun Harris 4, TJ Boxley 7, Kylic Williams 0, Irving Olivis Jr. 4. Totals: 11 23-28 47.
Courtland (11-2): Xander Alston 8, Aaron Brooks 14, Sean Wray 7, Micah Roberts 2, Raejon Harvey 4, Raul Gil 7, Christian Jones 0, Darren Green 4, Trey Burton 0, Robert Harvey 17, Michael Salvary 4, Charlie Welsh 2, Clayton Cassiday 2. Totals: 28 13-20 71.
3-pointers: Caroline 2 (Courntey, Boxley). Courtland 2 (Wray, Ro. Harvey).
BROOKE POINT 62, MOUNTAIN VIEW 36
Edward Simms scored 21 points and Eric Mason added 11, and Brooke Point put the game away in the fourth quarter to lock up a Commonwealth District home win.
|Mountain View
|5
|15
|14
|2
|—
|36
|Brooke Point
|19
|8
|19
|16
|—
|62
Mountain View: Marcus Tracy 1, Duncan Beaumont 3, Amari Walker 2, Alex Watts 9, Xavier Johnson 5, Gray Margheim 0, Morgan Reams 0, Jason Bonk 0, Brendan Robinson 2, Alex Davis 13, Colin Carroll 0, AJ Gordon 0, Russell Gerald 1. Totals: 14 5-12 36.
Brooke Point: Ricardo Dixon 6, Demitrus Purnell 2, Christian Leap 3, Jaden Scott 0, Cherdan Petit 2, Lamante Venisee 3, Edward Simms 21, Matt Harris 9, Jordan Scott 2, Eric Mason 11, Chase Scroggins 1, Xaiver Hyman 0, Dallas Braswell 2. Totals: 21 10-19 62.
3-pointers: MV 3 (Watts 2, Beaumont 1). BP 10 (Simms 4, Harris 2, Mason 2, Dixon, Leap).
CHANCELLOR 76, LOUISA 55
AJ Coghill drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 28 points as the Chargers defeated the visiting Lions in a makeup nondistrict game.
Terry Neely scored 19 points and Teyachta Harris 17 points to lead Louisa.
Shane Batten scored 19 points, while Ziggy Carter chipped in 15 more for Chancellor, which hosts Courtland in a key Battlefield District clash Friday.
|Louisa
|16
|13
|17
|9
|—
|55
|Chancellor
|23
|21
|14
|18
|—
|76
Louisa: Armani Comfort 4, Terry Neely 19, Nate Feagans 3, Teyachta Harris 17, Takai Comfort 1, Cam Quarles 0, Wyatt Snyder 0, Seth Myers 0, Maleke Huntington 0, Steven Ingram 0, Qwenton Spellman 8, Evan Straley 3, Elijah Brooks 0. Totals: 21 8-17 55.
Chancellor: Shane Batten 19, Ziggy Carter 15, AJ Coghill 28, Jaden Voyd 2, Jason Jackson 0, Zachary Anderson 0, Da’Juan Johnson 9, Joshua Mattey 0, Breydon Williams 3. Totals: 28 14-25 76.
3-pointers: Louisa 5 (Neely 3, Feagans, Straley). Chancellor 6 (Coghill, Batten).
JAMES MONROE 59, SPOTSYLVANIA 29
Aaron Carter was sharp from the perimeter, hitting five 3-point attempts, in scoring 22 points and leading the Yellow Jackets over the host Knights in a Battlefield District game.
Nathan Widener led Spotsylvania with 10 points.
James Monroe hosts Caroline on Thursday in another district clash.
|James Monroe
|11
|17
|15
|16
|—
|59
|Spotsylvania
|11
|2
|10
|6
|—
|29
James Monroe: Ke’Shaun Wallace 5, Ricky Goode–Wright 11, Kyle Snider 1, Gregory Williams 2, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 2, Romel Turner Jr. 0, Aaron Carter 22, Travis Hudson Jr. 5, Joseph Hardy 2, Christian Hamm 9. Totals: 22 9-13 59.
Spotsylvania (1-12): Tre Coogler 7, Austin Boggs 0, Trent Reid 0, Nathan Widener 10, Evan Bowles 5, Jacob Jack 0, Chase Greene 2, Monte McMorris III 3, DeAnthony Pendleton 2, Dillon Robinson 0, Torin Craig 0. Totals: 10 8-13 29.
3-pointers: James Monroe 6 (Carter 5, Hudson 1). Spotsylvania 1 (Coogler).
WRESTLING
RIVERBEND 58, NORTH STAFFORD 18
The Bears won nine events to post the Commonwealth District victory over the Wolverines.