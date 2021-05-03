High school sports roundup: Balanced attack leads Colonial Forge to win

Faith Piser had five goals and three assists, and four other players netted three goals apiece to help Colonial Forge get a 20-10 Commonwealth District girls lacrosse win against Mountain View on Monday.

Mary Ellen Schuster (three assists), Maddie Hatton (two assists), Ann Marie Hanville and Vanessa Ronsholdt each tallied three goals for the Eagles.

Avery Hartenstein with two goals and one assists, and Annamarita Sofis with one goal also got on the scoresheet for Colonial Forge, which visits North Stafford on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, COLONIAL FORGE 8

Henrik Kvenlog amassed 16 saves, and Emory Harshman, Jack Hook and Shane McGrath each scored twice to help Mountain View each a Commonwealth District win.

Also scoring for the Wildcats were Garrett Talkington, Donny Gonzalez and Jesse Ramos. Chris Van Liew (two), Talkington (two) and Ramos also registered assists.

RIVERBEND 18, MASSAPONAX 4

Riverbend cruised to a Commonwealth District win.

Chase Callan scored twice, Diego Sanchez added a goal and an assists, and Nathan Pietro tallied once for Massaponax.