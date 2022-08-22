 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup: Balanced Bears top Stafford in golf

Riverbend teammates Drew Senkus and Jake Lotito shared medalist honors at The Gauntlet with 40s Monday to lead the Bears to a 163–185 Commonwealth District golf dual match win over Stafford.

Stafford (185): Luke Szlyk 44, Landon Delozier 45, Trevor Willis 47, J.J. VanDyke 49.
Riverbend (163): Drew Senkus 40, Jake Lotito 40, Ben Neal 41, Matthew Bell 42, Luke Alexander 42.

GOLF

MOUNTAIN VIEW 184, NORTH STAFFORD 226

R.J. Pearson was medalist with a 43 as the Wildcats topped the Wolverines in a Commonwealth District dual match at Augustine. North’s Stafford’s low round was by Zach Carter with a 45.

BROOKE POINT 120, MASSAPONAX 146

The Panthers' Ryan Cropp was 2 over par when the Commonwealth District match was halted by rain. Will McClellan and Chauncey Jones were 4-over for the victorious Black-Hawks. 

FIELD HOCKEY

MECHANICSVILLE 1, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Visiting Mechanicsville scored a first-quarter goal that stood up when weather ended the teams’ season-opening game at halftime.

Forwards Allison Nelson and Mak Robinson were standouts for the Knights (0–1), who visit Massaponax Thursday.

