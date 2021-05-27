High school sports roundup: Bauserman’s late goal helps Bears get win

Madison Bauserman scored off an assist from Ally Juarez with five minute left in regulation to give the Riverbend girls soccer team a 1-0 Commonwealth District win at Massaponax on Thursday night.
Goalie Javi Sanchez recorded 13 saves for the Bears (2-5-1), who host Stafford next Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 2, KING GEORGE 0
Sydney Nezitt finished with a goal and an assist to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.
Amber Ignudo also scored and Emma Shropshire provided an assist for the Cougars (5-2, 5-1), who host Eastern View on June 4.
BOYS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 2, RIVERBEND 1
Lincoln Graham and Alex Zamorano each scored in the first half to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Liam Thomson supplied an assist and goalie Jacob Montgomery made five saves for the Panthers (7-0-1), who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.
Brady Falk converted a penalty kick in the second half for Riverbend’s lone goal.
SOFTBALL
STAFFORD 11, NORTH STAFFORD 5
Paige Eagleton and Jordan Yule each had three hits, and Christina Tolson homer and finished with four RBIs to help visiting Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.
Alison Carter tripled and drove in three runs for North Stafford (1-9), which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|100
|045
|1
|—
|11
|12
|1
|North Stafford
|000
|020
|3
|—
|5
|6
|1
JORDAN YULE and Reyna. DAYA McGEE, Abby Morris (6), McGee (7) and Phoebe Hughes.
MASSAPONAX 9, RIVERBEND 3
Panthers starting pitcher Emily Collins struck out 10 and helped her cause with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Brooke Vaillancourt had three RBIs on three hits for Massaponax, and Kayden Whitlock and Laney Deane each had two hits.
The Bears Hanna Rubino contributed two hits in the Commonwealth District loss.
Massaponax will travel to Mountain View on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|103
|041
|0
|—
|9
|11
|0
|Riverbend
|000
|002
|1
|—
|3
|5
|5
EMILY COLLINS, Payton Kilmer (7), and Laney Deane. CARLEY ROMINE, Marlee Fair (6), and Hanna Rubino.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Caleigh Eberhart led the Wildcats with four RBIs and three runs scored on three hits to secure the Commonwealth District victory.
Teagan Levesque and Annaliese Franklin contributed two RBIs each and one hit, and Allison Cuellar had two hits and three runs scored.
Caitlyn Oakland contributed one of the Eagles two hits on the night.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|000
|00
|—
|0
|2
|6
|Mountain View
|120
|44
|—
|11
|10
|0
MADDIE SMITH, Kaci Stephenson (5), and Caitlyn Oakland. LAYNE FRITZ and Annaliese Franklin.
KING GEORGE 20, COURTLAND 2
The Foxes were led by the bat of Brooke Rolocut who produced a two-run home run and four RBIs on the day.
Kendall Morgan, Hailey Linder, Madison Sabota, Lauren Sheehan and Haylee Callahan each had two hits and multiple runs scored.
Courtland (3-6) will host Eastern View next Friday.
King George (8-0) will host Chancellor on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|000
|20
|—
|2
|4
|6
|King George
|049
|7x
|—
|20
|18
|0
BELLA RADNOVICH, and Maile Dickhute. HAYLEE CALLAHAN, Savana Jones (4), and Ava Fleming.
BASEBALL
RAPPAHANNOCK 9, COLONIAL BEACH 2
Trevor Smith had two hits and an RBI to lead Colonial Beach, but Rappahannock got the Northern Neck District win.
The Drifters (3-5) host Lancaster on Friday in the completion of a game suspended by rain.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|101
|000
|0
|—
|2
|5
|3
|Rappahannock
|405
|000
|x
|—
|9
|11
|3
TRE PIETRAS and Charlie Pietras. WYATT FRENCH and Beck.
STAFFORD 3, NORTH STAFFORD 2
Dawson McCoy had an RBI double to help visiting Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.
Pearson Ward provided an RBI double for North Stafford (5-5), which visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|110
|001
|0
|—
|3
|3
|1
|North Stafford
|000
|001
|1
|—
|2
|4
|0
MATT MELLORS, Ricky Rice (7) and Nate Henry. JACOB VIA, Hunter Trimarchi (3) and Brannoc Odlum.
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 6B
Massaponax finished off its rain-suspended semifinal from Wednesday at Colgan on Thursday, getting a 5-2 victory to advance to the region final at Patriot.
Grace Burner and Josie Brewster clinched the semifinal win with a win at No. 2 doubles.
The Panthers then made the trip to Patriot, where they fell 5-0, suffering their first loss of the season and finishing the year with a 12-1 record.
SEMIFINAL RESULTS
Singles: Emily Staton (Co) d. Abby Cinco 6-4, 6-2; Bailey Reidy (Co) d. Broooke Hyldahl 7-5, 6-3; Grace Burner (Ma) d. Sara Magid 6-3, 6-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Grace Hodanich 6-2, 6-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Bernice Gonzales 6-0, 6-1; Mia Newell (Ma) d. Layla Mossavi 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Staton/Reidy (Co) led Cinco/Hyldahl 3-1, DNF; Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Magid/Hodanich 6-2, 6-3; Parrish/Ailish Connell (Ma) led Mossavi/Chloe Smalls/Johnson 6-2, 4-2 DNF.
FINAL RESULTS
Singles: Maya Bravo (Pa) d. Abby Cinco 6-0, 6-1; Unique Alston (Pa) d. Brooke Hydahl 6-4, 6-1; Cherish Alston (Pa) d. Grace Burner 6-3, 6-0; Iben Bravo (Pa) d. Josie Brewster 6-1, 6-0; Elizabeth Short (Pa) led Miranda Parrish 6-4, 0-1 DNF; Devida Nair (Pa) d. Mia Newell 6-1 , 6-0.
REGION 4B
Region 4B singles and doubles play kicked off on Wednesday with the first rounds at Hanover High School.
Courtland’s Mackenzie Watkins and King George’s Lauren Wentzel advanced in singles, and Wentzel and teammate Terry Scaife also advanced in the doubles tournament.
Singles results: Watkins (Ct) d. Alex Avery (Dinwiddie) 6-1, 6-1; Wentzel (KG) d. Emma Goldman (Patrick Henry-A) 6-0, 1-0 (retired); Julia Bassett (Monacan) d. Melia Smith (Spotsylvania) 6-0, 6-0; Briana Velasco (Mechanicsville) d. Maddie Carter (Orange 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles results: Wentzel/Sciafe (KG) d. Moore/Avery (Di) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3): Stockwell/Hammond (PHA) d. Tillapaugh/Pettigrew (Caaroline) 6-2, 6-4; Velasco/Davis (Me) d. Carter/Clement (Or) 6-0, 6-0; Bassett/Knick (Mo) d. Smith/Harold (Sp) 6-0, 6-0.
Wednesday’s result
BASEBALL
CHANCELLOR 11, CAROLINE 8
Will Earnesty finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Kai Crocket had a hit, three walks, two runs scored and two RBIs to help Chancellor get a win.
Nicolas Carter added two hits and an RBI for the Chargers.