High school sports roundup: Bauserman’s late goal helps Bears get win

Madison Bauserman scored off an assist from Ally Juarez with five minute left in regulation to give the Riverbend girls soccer team a 1-0 Commonwealth District win at Massaponax on Thursday night.

Goalie Javi Sanchez recorded 13 saves for the Bears (2-5-1), who host Stafford next Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, KING GEORGE 0

Sydney Nezitt finished with a goal and an assist to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Amber Ignudo also scored and Emma Shropshire provided an assist for the Cougars (5-2, 5-1), who host Eastern View on June 4.

BOYS SOCCER

MASSAPONAX 2, RIVERBEND 1

Lincoln Graham and Alex Zamorano each scored in the first half to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.

Liam Thomson supplied an assist and goalie Jacob Montgomery made five saves for the Panthers (7-0-1), who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.

Brady Falk converted a penalty kick in the second half for Riverbend’s lone goal.

SOFTBALL