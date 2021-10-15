High school sports roundup: Bayard sets career mark in Mountain View win

Allison Spittal had 10 kills, 18 digs, and two aces, Gracie Mae Griffin had 10 digs and two aces, and Caitlyn Harris contributed four kills and four blocks.

Lilly Howard had 13 digs and six kills and Ashley Lingerman had 12 digs in the loss for Brooke Point.

MASSAPONAX 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0

The Panthers finish the regular season with a Commonwealth District victory 25–19, 25–17, 25–12 over the Eagles.

Gracen King led the Panthers with 19 assists and three aces, Carlie Clements had 11 kills, Tess Humphreys contributed four digs, Takiah Barnett had five digs, and Regan Shanahan had seven kills.

Massaponax (15–12) will be the third seed in the Commonwealth District tournament and host a game on Thursday.

CHANCELLOR 3, CULPEPER 2Anna Anderson had 20 kills and Kendall Washington 12 kills in the Chargers’ 25–16, 23–25, 25–19, 17–25, 15–7 senior night win.

Rachel Margelos had 34 assists and 15 digs for Chancellor (5–5), which visits King George Monday. Madi Stevenson had 11 digs and Hunter Wright 10.

FIELD HOCKEY

KING GEORGE 1, SPOTSYLVANIA 0 (SO)