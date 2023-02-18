Brooke Point junior Owen Hoban won his second straight boys' 200-yard individual medley title at Friday's VHSL Class 5 state swimming championships at the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex.

Hoban was timed in 1:49.97, well ahead of runner-up Jay Gerloff of Hickory (1:51.35). He also placed third in the 100 backstroke (50.94).

Riverbend's Trevor Hudson placed second in both the 100 freestyle (46.37) and 200 free (1:40.75). Teammates Mark Pearcy (1:00.47) and Layren Smith (1:09.43) were each eighth in their respective 100 breaststrokes.

Stafford's Cameron Cook, Jonah Unruh, Ryan McOsker and Ian Jones placed second in the boys' 200 free relay (1:26.79). Unruh was also fifth in the 200 free (1:44.10) and seventh in the 500 free (4:44.27), while Ian Jones was fourth in the 50 free (21.31) and McOsker eighth in the 100 butterfly (53.66).

Lily Eichberg tied for fourth in the girls' 200 IM (2:06.78) and joined Arielle Grabowski, Madison Bean and London Jones on Stafford's third-place girls' 200 free relay (1:39.53).

CLASS 3 STATE MEET

James Monroe sophomore Sam Sowers placed second in the girls' 100-yard freestyle at Friday's VHSL Class 3 state championships at Swim RVA in Richmond.

Sowers was timed in 52.30 seconds. Rockbridge County senior Ali Pfaff set a state record (49.34) in winning the event. Sowers also placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (57.83).

Caroline sophomore Addison Muhlenkamp won the consolation final of the girls' 200 individual medley (2:16.88), as did Culpeper's Samuel Maloney in the boys' 100 freestyle (49.86).

Friday's results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Caroline 62, James Monroe 50: Gabe Campbell led Caroline with nine points, 21 rebounds and five assists in a Region 3B quarterfinal win over the Yellow Jackets.

Exzavier Smith earned a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Dezaun Robinson and Timothy Ford led James Monroe with 14 points each.

Caroline will visit top-seeded Skyline in Monday's semifinals.

James Monroe 2 14 15 19 — 50 Caroline 15 12 18 14 — 62

James Monroe: Dezaun Robinson 14, Timothy Ford 14, Ke'Shaun Wallace 3, Michael Edwards 8, Marquise Thornley 0, Tyson Taylor 11, Julius Davis 0, Grant Kornegay 0. Totals: 21 4-6 50.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 9, Carson Lyons 9, Jay Freeman 10, Malek Beasley 1, Christian Tingen 5, Dennel Douglas 2, Exzavier Smith 11, Jalen Haney 15. Totals: 24 7-13 62.

Three-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Ford 2, Robinson, Wallace). Caroline 4 (Freeman 2, Haney, Lyons).

FCS 67, Heritage Christian 59: Luke Chilton's 19 points and 16 rebounds led Fredericksburg Christian to a win. Christan Smith added 17 points and six assists for the Eagles (16-6), who will host the VCAC conference championship Feb. 25.

Heritage Christian 10 15 18 14 59

Fredericksburg Christian 20 10 18 19 67

FCS (16-6): Owen Ambrose 5, Carter Johnson 0, Cameron Deveau 5, Marlon Vales 4, Zach Orndoff 0, Christan Smith 17, Drake Morris 6, Jack Delao 11, Luke Chilton 19, Aiden Wright 0.

Heritage Christian: Helton 6, Gaskins 24, Draper 22, Derese 5, Myers 2, Antui 0.

Three-pointer: FCS 4 (Ambrose, Deveau, Chilton, Delao); Heritage 4 (Helton 2, Gaskins, Derese).