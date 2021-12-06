High school sports roundup: Brooke Point boys top Spotsylvania

Ricardo Dixon's 17 points helped Brooke Point to a 66-58 boys' basketball victory over visiting Spotsylvania Tuesday night.
Tre Coogler and Amir Savage each had 13 for the visiting Knights.
|Spotsylvania
|12
|17
|20
|9
|—
|58
|Brooke Point
|16
|19
|16
|15
|—
|66
Spotsylvania: Tre Coogler 13, Austin Boggs 9, Jake Jack 2, Amir Savage 13, Isaiah Patterson 6, Jay Black 10.
Brooke Point: Joaquan Scott 5, Jaden Scott 9, Demitrus Purnell 9, Lamonte Venisee 2, Ricardo Dixon 17, Christian Taylor 3, Kevin Frimpong 7, Kyle Baytops 2, Seth Sanuis 6, Demabior Shokai 2, Yanis Youbi 4.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 8 (Coolger 4, Boggs 2, Savage 1, Black 1). Brooke Point 5 (Scott 1, Scott 1, Purnell 1, Taylor 1, Frimpong 1).
Eastern View's boys basketball team went on the road Tuesday night to defeat Riverbend with Amaree Robinson leading the way with 20 points.
Riverbend (0–3) will travel to Gar-Field on Friday.
|Eastern View
|11
|16
|18
|15
|—
|60
|Riverbend
|10
|9
|14
|13
|—
|46
Eastern View : Corey Long 11, D’Myo Hunter 15, Amaree Robinson 20.
Riverbend (0–3): E.J. Wilbourne 10, Mathias Barnwell 9, Calvin Campbell 7.
3-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Hunter 4).
WASHINTON & LEE 80, KING WILLIAM 58
The Generals earn the home victory over the Cavaliers with Brandon Washington leading the way scoring 22 points, 10 in the third quarter.
|King William
|13
|12
|9
|24
|—
|58
|Washington & Lee
|11
|15
|27
|27
|—
|80
King William (0-2): Christopher Wimmer 18, Dylan Withers 5, Jeremiah Bishop 5, Zach Perry 11, Tristin Taylor 7, Greyson Tupponce 4, Jacob Beck 8.
Washington & Lee (1-1): Vaughn Harris 11, Jaylen Campbell 11, Brandon Washington 22, Tresean Sorrell 3, Javione Rich 6, Chris Lee 9, Zomari Sutton 2, Justin Sumiel 2, Jordan Saunders 6, Frederick Oliver 8.
3-pointers: King William 3 (Wimmer 1, Bishop 1, Taylor 1). Washington & Lee 10 (Harris 2, Campbell 3, Washington 1, Sorrell 1, Lee 1, Oliver 2).
FLUVANNA 61, CHANCELLOR 47
The Flying Flucos were led by Kobe Edmonds with 20 points in a road victory.
|Fluvanna
|20
|12
|11
|18
|—
|61
|Chancellor
|11
|16
|10
|10
|—
|47
Fluvanna: Bobby Gardener 13, Kobe Edmonds 20, Blaise Silverman 5, Kenyon Smith 2, Tyler Coleman 2, Lance Bruce 17, Grant Brown 2.
Chancellor: Kadin Bernard 2, Aaron Dabney 2, Cameron Canty 6, Jordan Nickerson 6, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 17, Zachary Anderson 10.
3-pointers: Fluvanna 6 (Gardener 2, Edmonds 1, Silverman 1, Bruce 2). Chancellor 2 (Anderson 2).
KING GEORGE 55, MECHANICSVILLE 38
Nehemiah Frye’s 19 points led the Foxes to nondistrict road victory. King George hosts Henrico Thursday.
|King George
|14
|10
|19
|12
|—
|55
|Mechanicsville
|8
|11
|8
|11
|—
|38
King George: Elijah Sherfield 10, Andre Mack 2, Mekhai White 4, Ethan Chase 0, J. Patterson 0, Nehemiah Frye 19, Kyle Reviello 12, Conner Gray 5, Kevon Johnson 3, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 17 15–20 55.
Mechanicsville (2–1): Abram Hendrickson 3, Ethan Serrano 0, Kayveon Canada 0, Christion Eldridge 9, Hayden Branson 0, Jamil Mashore 12, Jordan Callahan 6, Zach Rosenbaum 2, Samuel Grubbs 2, Cam Eldridge 4. Totals: 12 10–16 38.
3-pointers: King George 6 (Frye 2, Reviello 2, Gray, Johnson); Mechanicsville 4 (Hendrickson, C. Eldridge, Mashore, Callahan).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MECHANICSVILLE 52, CAROLINE 37
Grace Shannon led the Cavaliers with 11 points in their nondistrict loss.
|Mechanicsville
|12
|16
|16
|8
|—
|52
|Caroline
|12
|4
|13
|8
|—
|37
Mechanicsville: Lauren Newman 0, Kate Carlton 10, Ruby Oliveria 0, Iydn Elkins 0, Bennet Carlton 10, Kayla Rucker 0, Ashley Owen 4, Shemiah Young Madi Butler 28. Totals: 20 7–10 52.
Caroline: Korryn Parker 2, Nya Howard 0, Grace Shannon 11, Janiyaha Pickett 6, Kayla Montgomery 5, Lacy Gilhurs 10, Jada Jetci 3, Taniya Terrell 0, Nina Torres 0. Totals: 16 4–13 37.
3-pointers: Mechanicsville 5 (Butler 3, K. Carlton, B. Carlton); Caroline 1 (Jetci).
COLGAN 54, MOUNTAIN VIEW 30
The Sharks earned 28 free throws as a team nto help defeat the visiting Wildcats.
|Mountain View
|9
|9
|9
|3
|—
|30
|Colgan
|11
|17
|12
|14
|—
|54
Colgan: Aliana Jones 6, Najah Perryman 12, Audrey Williams 11, Dea Quiroz 7, Asia Peterson 7, Kristinia Mcwhinney 7, Mya Alexander 3, Izzy Walker 1.
Mountain View (2-2): Emma Stalteri 12, Anna Krohn 2, Janelle Sargent 2, Tiara Bigelow 1, Molly Ferland 4, Zarai Marbra 3, Liz Harley 6.
3-pointers: Colgan 1 (Quiroz 1). Mountain View 1 (Marbra 1).
BROOKE POINT 91, SPOTSYLVANIA 22
Jaylin Pressley earned a double-double and carrer high 44 points and 10 steals to defeat the visiting Knights.
Leah Keys scored 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists for her first carrer triple-double.
|Spotsylvania
|5
|9
|3
|5
|—
|22
|Brooke Point
|19
|32
|24
|16
|—
|91
Spotsylvania: Kiley Raulerson 6, Kelly Ross 9, Cat Tracy 2, A. Dupree 2, M. Maslock 3.
Brooke Point: Jaylin Pressley 44, Leah Keys 25, Kalis Smith 9, Camilia McKinney-Forbes 6, Arainna Boatwright 2, Casey Osorio 2.
KING WILLIAM 62, W&L 28
Allie Patterson’s 28 points lifted the Cavaliers over the Eagles.
|W&L
|3
|14
|7
|4
|—
|28
|King William
|19
|9
|14
|19
|—
|62
W&L 3 14 7 4 — 28
King William 19 9 14 19 — 62
Washington & Lee: Ceniya Candia 6, Sydney Williams 0, Brooke Wheeler 0, Jayniyah Gaskins 6, Layla Clarke 4, Kearrah Delano 5, Jarasely Rodriguez 2, Shanasha Brown 0, Keyonna Mebane 2, Lakiyah Clarke 3. Totals: 11 5–6 28.
King William: Kayla Todd 4, Makenzie Heller 0, Ayela Sayles 6, Louisa Kartscher 0, Paisley Harper 0, Allie Patterson 25, Brandy Hudgins 4, Daejah Robinson 8, Elisabeth Hubbard 15. Totals: 22 11–17 62.
3-pointers: W&L 1 (Delano). King William 5 (Hubbard 3, Patterson 2).
SWIMMING
MOUNTAIN VIEW VS. BROOKE POINT
The Wildcat boys won the final event, the 400 free relay, to edge the Black-Hawks 143–142. Mountain View’s girls won 170–114.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Owan Hoban, Brian Miller, Caleb Luxeder, Ryan Megna) 1:47.05; 200 free: Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:00.44; 200 IM: Sam Beaford (MV) 2:23.51; 50 free: Hoban (BP) 22.53; 100 fly: Peyton Meyer (MV) 57.11; 100 free: Cole Walker (MV) 53.22; 500 free: Meyer (MV) 4:57.68; 200 free relay: Mountain View (Walker, Beafore, Mac Jones, Fiore) 1:39.06; 100 back: Miller (BP) 1:00.41; 100 breast: Hoban (BP) 1:01.13; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Michael Kratowitz, Beafore, Jones, Meyer) 3:31.83.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: Mountain View (Lily Jones, Janie Watley, Davia Hoover, Macy O’Reilly) 1:59.06; 200 free: Gwendolyn Avery (MV) 2:11.68; 200 IM: Hoover (MV) 2:24.35; 50 free: Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 25.07; 100 fly: Morgan Moore (MV) 1:11.71; 100 free: O’Reilly (MV) 57.69; 500 free: Hidrobo (BP) 5:43.34; 200 free relay: Mountain View (Watley, Olivia Harrington, Jones, Avery) 1:51.31; 100 back: Trinity Luxeder (BP) 1:07.10; 100 breast: Watley (MV) 1:17.49; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Avery, Hoover, Harrington, O’Reilly) 4:03.38.
MASSAPONAX VS. STAFFORD
Ben Eichberg swam a state-qualifying time in the 50 freestyle and tafford’s boys won every event to top the Panthers 198–84, while the Indians’ girls won 174–112.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Stafford (Ryan McOsker, Ben Eichberg, Austin Moore, Smith Martin) 1:42.38; 200 free: Jonah Unruh (St) 1:50.57; 200 IM: McOsker (St) 2:08.19; 50 free: Eichberg (St) 21.94; 100 fly: Eichberg (St) 54.47; 100 free: Ian Jones (St) 51.12; 500 free: Unruh (St) 5:01.78; 200 free relay: Stafford (Jack Baumgartner, Eichberg, Jones, Martin) 1:40.26; 100 back: McOsker (St) 57.56; 100 breast: Jones (St) 1:08.20; 400 free relay: Stafford (Unruh, McOsker, Cameron Cook, Morgan Taylor) 3:50.25.
GIRLS