High school sports roundup: Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View roll to boys lacrosse wins

Angelina Baldwin added a goal and an assist for the Yellow Jackets, with Sally Beringer scoring once. Goalie Lili Watkins finished with 13 saves.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, STAFFORD 3

Ava Windham amassed seven goals and one assists, and Emma Stalteri added three goals and two assists to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District win.

Hanna Navarro and Kendal Light each scored twice, with single goals coming from Gabby Bartels and Julia Frick for the Wildcats (7-1). Bartels added two assists, with Kat Druiett supplying one.

Sydney Ulmer had two goals and Alaina McCoy one for Stafford.

Goalie Ava Corcoran totaled 10 saves for Mountain View, which host Brooke Point on Friday.

SOFTBALL

KING GEORGE 21, CHANCELLOR 1

The Foxes bats are hot. Madison Sabota led King George going 2-3 on the day with a two-run laser home run. Hannah Linder was 2-4 with a double, triple, and four RBI’s and Lauren Sheehan was perfect on the day going 3-3 with two runs scored.

Kaitlyn Bestick ent 2-3 with a double and run scored for the Chargers.