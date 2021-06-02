High school sports roundup: Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View roll to boys lacrosse wins

Christian Leap had five goals and six assists to help Brooke Point get a 21-8 Commonwealth District boys lacrosse win at North Stafford on Wednesday night.
JP Page totaled eight goals and one assist, and Kevin Harris accounted for another five goals and one assist for the Black–Hawks (6-2), who host Mountain View on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 22, MASSAPONAX 5
Colonial Forge earned a Commonwealth District home win.
Colby Haag scored twice, Chase Callan had a goal and an assist, and Cooper Callan and Diego Sanchez supplied on goal each for Massaponax.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 15, STAFFORD 2
Jack Hook had four goals, and Garrett Talkington and Chris Van Liew each scored twice as 10 players scored goals for Mountain View in a Commonwealth District victory.
Brandon Nast, Will Frampton, Shane McGrath, Logan McGrath, Donny Gonzalez, Ean Dreiwga and Emory Harshman tallied once each for the Wildcats.
Hook, Gonzalez and Talkington added two assists each, and Derek Roseberry, Jesse Ramos and McGrath provided one apiece for Mountain View.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NORTH STAFFORD 20, BROOKE POINT 3
Iyanna Madison, Ayyan Qureshi and Dani Rodriguez-Velez each scored goals to help visiting North Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.
Amber Bonds and Ashley Purtell each added four goals, while Gracie Griffin, Anah Amaya and Olivia Vallejo scored three goals apiece for the Wolverines (3-5).
Rodriguez-Velez, Purtell and Bonds also contributed an assist, while goalie Amy Iglesias-Duenas recorded eight saves for North Stafford, which travels to Stafford on Friday.
Janiya Rourk had a goal and an assist, and Maya Sanchez and Hayley Alvarez each scored once for Brooke Point. Goalie Sarah Connover made 12 saves.
COLONIAL FORGE 21, MASSAPONAX 6
Colonial Forge earned a Commonwealth District win.
Grace Pietro and Morgan Hughes each scored twice, while one apiece came from Elizabeth Denecke and Elaina Johnson—the first goal of the senior defender’s career.
Panthers goalie Sarah Blackburn registered 14 saves.
HANDLEY 10, JAMES MONROE 9 (OT)
Ciaran Cubbage had four goals and Taylor Hough added three to lead James Monroe, but Handley was able to pull out an overtime win.
Angelina Baldwin added a goal and an assist for the Yellow Jackets, with Sally Beringer scoring once. Goalie Lili Watkins finished with 13 saves.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, STAFFORD 3
Ava Windham amassed seven goals and one assists, and Emma Stalteri added three goals and two assists to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
Hanna Navarro and Kendal Light each scored twice, with single goals coming from Gabby Bartels and Julia Frick for the Wildcats (7-1). Bartels added two assists, with Kat Druiett supplying one.
Sydney Ulmer had two goals and Alaina McCoy one for Stafford.
Goalie Ava Corcoran totaled 10 saves for Mountain View, which host Brooke Point on Friday.
SOFTBALL
KING GEORGE 21, CHANCELLOR 1
The Foxes bats are hot. Madison Sabota led King George going 2-3 on the day with a two-run laser home run. Hannah Linder was 2-4 with a double, triple, and four RBI’s and Lauren Sheehan was perfect on the day going 3-3 with two runs scored.
Kaitlyn Bestick ent 2-3 with a double and run scored for the Chargers.
Chancellor (3-7) will travel to Courtland on June 10.
King George (9-0) travels to Spotsylvania on June 10.
MEGAN RAPILLO, Regan Bestick (3), and Erin Dameron. ABBY GREENWOOD, and Abigail Clarke, Ava Fleming (5).
TRACK & FIELD
TRI-MEET AT KING GEORGE
Spotsylvania rolled to a win in the boys meet, while host King George comfortably emerged victorious in the girls event.