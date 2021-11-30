High school sports roundup: Brooke Point girls hold off Chancellor in opener

Chancellor stormed back from an 18-point deficit, but Jaylin Pressley's 28 points and six steals led Brooke Point to a season-opening 53-49 girls' basketball win Tuesday night.
Aniyah Dudley added 13 points for Brooke Point, which visits Colgan on Wednesday. Kendall Scott had 22 and Maya Johnson 13 for Chancellor.
Chancellor 5 12 14 18 — 49
Brooke Point 13 17 11 12 — 53
Chancellor (0–1): Kendall Scott 22, Maya Johnson 13, T’Laya Johnson 2, n/a. Totals: 15 14–15 49.
Brooke Point (1–0): Aniyah Dudley 13, Hailey Askelson 0, Kalis Smith 0, Skylar Walston 0, Kaycee Osirio-Rosa 0, Leah Keyes 7, Camilla Ford-McKinney 3, Kaycee Awuah 2, Jaylin Pressley 28, Danayja Cranford 0. Totals: 22 6–15 53.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Johnson 2, Scott, n/a); Brooke Point 3 (Dudley 2, Keyes).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST SPRINGFIELD 50, COLONIAL FORGE 21
Carly Brimhall led all scorers with 14 points, but visiting Colonial Forge dropped in second straight to open the season.
Colonial Forge 7 9 7 3 — 21
W. Springfield 12 11 14 13 — 50
Colonial Forge (0-2): Kyra Gatlin 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Carly Brimhall 14, Kristen Auguste 3, Alexandra Adams 3, Adda Diallo 0, Anjalia Bryant 0, Payton Schwinn 1, Mia Bates. Totals: 8 4-13 21.
West Springfield: Hillery 8, Baird 0, Chasteen 12, Primazic 4, Bjornason 6, Ndilau 0, Narando 0, Allen 11, Bergluna 0, Rapuza 9. Totals: 22 5-9 50.
3-pointers: CF 1 (Brimhall). WS 1 (Allen).
BOYS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 51, RIVERBEND 44
Mekhai White's 16 points led the Foxes to a season-opening non-district win. E. J. Wilborne led the Bears with 15 and Tre Johnson had 12.
Riverbend 6 15 9 14 — 44
King George 12 7 13 19 — 51
Riverbend (0–1): Jordan Klingensmith 0, E.J. Wilborne 15, Calvyn Campbell 7, Jo Jo Thomas 0, Grant Messick 2, Vernon Williams 2, MarcAnthony Parker 1, Tre Johnson 12, Elijah Williams 5, Jonas Taylor 0, Khalil Wright 0, Xavier Edelin 0. Totals: 13 15–24.
King George (1–0): Elijah Sheffield 0, Andre Mack 2, Mekhai White 16, Ethan Chase 1, De’Mon Duffin 0, Nehemiah Frye 8, Kyle Reviello 4, Connor Gray 8, Kavaun Johnson 9, Joe Billingsley 2. Totals: 17 10–28 51.
3-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Williams 2, Campbell); King George 6 (White 2, Gray 2, Billingsley 2).
BROOKE POINT 52, CHANCELLOR 29
Despite not placing a scorer in double figures, the Black-Hawks rolled to a season-opening victory.
Brooke Point 9 24 14 5 — 52
Chancellor 13 6 5 5 — 29
Brooke Point (1–0): Jordan Scott 2, Jaden Scott 8, Demetrius Purnell 7, Lamante Venisee 6, Ricardo Dixon 9, Christian Taylor 4, Kevin Frimpong 0, Kyle Baytops 0, Wesley Forde 0, Seth Sanusi 0, Gavin Schweiter 2, Yanis Youbi 6, Demabior Shokai 1. Totals: 19 9–14 52.
Chancellor (0–1): Lucas Hufner 2, Kaelin Bernard 6, Aaron Dabney 0, Cameron Canty 4, Jordan Nickerson 2, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 5, Camden Dodson 1, Zac Anderson 7, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Naffey 0, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 10 6–17 29.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 5 (Jaden Scott 2, Dixon 2, Purnell) Chancellor 1 (Anderson).
MASSAPONAX 60, W&L 49
Tyheem Kimble and Dalen Ainsworth each scored 16 points to lead the Panthers to a season-opening non-district win.
W&L 6 14 14 15 — 49
Massaponax 14 15 11 20 — 60
Washington & Lee (0–1): V. Harris 7, J. Campbell 0, B. Washington 22, T. Sumell 1, J. Rich 0, C. Lee 9, Z. Sutter 0, H. Dove 0, K. Ellis 2, J. Samuel 0, J. Saunders 0,6, F. Oliver 0, K. Smith 0. Totals: 18 12–24 49.
Massaponax(1–0): Tyheem Kimble 16, Zach Failor 0, Ben Meyers 5, Kaiden Rosenbaum 7, Dalen Ainsworth 16, Devin Johnson 6, Jaylen Wilson 7, Antonio Washington 1, Ethan Sheets 1, Dezzie Ainsworth 2, Bryce Forrester 0. Totals: 22 14–32 60.
3-pointers: W&L 2 (Harris, Lee); Massaponax (Meyers, Dailen Ainsworth, Wilson).
MECHANICSVILLE 57, SPOTSYLVANIA 56 (OT)
Despite 14 points each from Austin Boggs and Amir Savage, the Knights dropped their opener on the road in overtime.
Spotsylvania 12 8 7 22 7 — 56
Mechanicsville 12 10 12 15 8 — 57
Spotsylvania (0–1): Tre Coogler 8, Austin Boggs 14, Jake Jack 4, Steven Harris 9, Amir Savage 14, Isaiah Patterson 12, Connor Grimes 0, Monte McMorris III 4. Totals: 23 4–10 56.
Mechanicsville (1–0): Totals: 25 6–8 57.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 6 (Boggs 4, Coogler, Savage).
Monday’s results
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PATRIOT 55, COLONIAL FORGE 27
Colonial Forge 2 9 6 10 — 27
Patriot 21 10 12 12 — 55
Colonial Forge (0–1): Kelli Coleman 0, Carly Brimhall 10, Kristen Auguste 10, Makayla Stover 0, Alexandria Adams 2, Adja Diallo 2, Payton Schwinn 3, Mia Bates 0. Totals: 9 9–10 27.
Patriot (1–0): Summer Upperman 3, Emily Casey 10, Sydnee Smith 14, Mide Akinkugbe 1, Maysa Bilal 3, Addisyn Banks 6, Alexanda Laguna 4, Ella Negron 3, Anessa Farrish , Katie Creswik 4. Totals: 19 13–19 55.