High school sports roundup: Butler, Hunter shoot Eastern View past King George in overtime

Rickey Butler led all scorers with 24 points and D’aze Hunter totaled 23 for Eastern View in an 86-81 Battlefield District boys basketball overtime win against visiting King George on Thursday night.
Ethan Chase had 21 points and Javon Campbell 18 for the Foxes, who entertain Courtland on Tuesday.
|King George
|18
|16
|20
|16
|11
|—
|81
|Eastern View
|25
|7
|22
|15
|16
|—
|86
King George: Elijah Sherfield 2, Tynne McDowney 7, Javon Campbell 18, Devon Whiting 11, Ethan Chase 21, Mekhai White 7, Nehemiah Frye 11, Andre Mack 0, Joe Billingsley 4. Totals: 29 13-22 81.
Eastern View: Amaree Robinson 5, Rickey Butler 24, Bryan Masse 13, D’aze Hunter 23, Corey Long 17, Dom Sasson 0, Terry Jackson 0, D’myo Hunter 0, T.J. Coles 0, Taharke Siaca Bay 4, Jamal Abed 0. Totals: 30 20-35 86.
3-pointers: KG 8 (Chase 3, McDowney, Campbell, Whiting, White, Frye. EV 6 (Butler 2, Masse 2, D’aze Hunter 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 65, SPOTSYLVANIA 32
Chancellor cruised to a Battlefield District road win on Friday night.
Mariah Evans led Spotsylvania with 11 points.
|Chancellor
|8
|21
|14
|22
|—
|65
|Spotsylvania
|9
|6
|7
|10
|—
|32
Chancellor: M. Ainsworth 19, Enaya 1, Z. Reich 0, K. Reed 5, D. Ashton 21, K Mattey 6, K. Scott 13. Totals: 27 8-17 67.
Spotsylvania: Kelsey Bailey 4, Haleigh Perkins 4, Zaniah Lucas 4, Madison Wheeler 0, Kallie Buchanan 3, E. Ewing 0, Mariah Evans 11, C. Tracey 3, A. Tracy 3. Totals: 13 3-6 32.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Ainsworth, Reed, Ashton, Scott). Spotsylvania 3 (Evans, C. Tracey, A. Tracy).