High school sports roundup: Can you dig it? McBride hits a milestone

Nalani McBride finished with 25 digs, including the 1,500th of her career, to help Mountain View earn a 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 Commonwealth District volleyball win at North Stafford on Tuesday night.

Nella Bayard added 14 kills and 10 digs; Claire Weiss totaled seven kills, two digs and one ace; Cristina Diaz supplied seven kills; and Lauren Nelson chipped in seven kills and three digs for the Wildcats (24-0, 11-0).

Alaina Corbin accounted for 22 assists and seven digs, while Zeta Berry added 15 assists and five digs for Mountain View, which visits Riverbend on Thursday.

For North Stafford, Saige Thibodaux had seven kills, six digs and three aces; Allison Spittal 13 digs; and Alonna McCummings five blocks and four kills.

VOLLEYBALL

CHANCELLOR 3, CAROLINE 0

Anna Anderson had 14 kills and Kendall Washington added nine to help Chancellor get a 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 Battlefield District win.

Other leaders included Rachel Margelos with 18 assists, Jade Kaleda with nine assists and Jocelyn Elgeti with four aces for the Chargers (4-5), who host Culpeper on Thursday.

COURTLAND 3, CULPEPER 0