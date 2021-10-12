High school sports roundup: Can you dig it? McBride hits a milestone

Nalani McBride finished with 25 digs, including the 1,500th of her career, to help Mountain View earn a 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 Commonwealth District volleyball win at North Stafford on Tuesday night.
Nella Bayard added 14 kills and 10 digs; Claire Weiss totaled seven kills, two digs and one ace; Cristina Diaz supplied seven kills; and Lauren Nelson chipped in seven kills and three digs for the Wildcats (24-0, 11-0).
Alaina Corbin accounted for 22 assists and seven digs, while Zeta Berry added 15 assists and five digs for Mountain View, which visits Riverbend on Thursday.
For North Stafford, Saige Thibodaux had seven kills, six digs and three aces; Allison Spittal 13 digs; and Alonna McCummings five blocks and four kills.
VOLLEYBALL
CHANCELLOR 3, CAROLINE 0
Anna Anderson had 14 kills and Kendall Washington added nine to help Chancellor get a 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 Battlefield District win.
Other leaders included Rachel Margelos with 18 assists, Jade Kaleda with nine assists and Jocelyn Elgeti with four aces for the Chargers (4-5), who host Culpeper on Thursday.
COURTLAND 3, CULPEPER 0
Iyana Seargeant and Amanda Trapp each had five kills and three aces to help Courtland get a 25-15, 25-9, 25-21 Battlefield District win.
Claire Conway added four kills and five blocks, and Kiley Pickett contributed 13 assists for the Cougars.
KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Madison Carlile amasses 24 assists, nine digs, four aces and two kills, and Sydney Schrader totaled eight kills to help King George get a 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 Battlefield District win.
Other leaders for the Foxes (13-5, 8-1) were Bri Ellis with five kills, four blocks and five digs; Rebecca Heim with four kills and 13 digs; Ella Indseth with two aces, four kills and four digs; Abby Greenwood with seven digs, and Madison Herndon with five digs.
King George entertains Spotsylvania on Thursday.
JAMES MONROE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Jordan Carter totaled nine kills, six digs, an aces and blocks; and Scarlett Allen supplied four kills and an ace in James Monroe’s 25-13, 25-13, 25-23 Battlefield District win.
Kayanna Spiers added four blocks; and Mariah Williams three kills, five digs and three aces for the Knights (6-8, 4-5).
STAFFORD 3, RIVERBEND 0
The Indians earned the Commonwealth District victory 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 over the Bears.
Gabby Meador led the Indians with 13 kills, Ina Aoelua had 12 kills, and Skylar Sullivan had 27 assists and four aces.
Allison Lach contributed 11 kills in the loss for the Bears. Zoe Topper had seven kills, Macy Burns had five kills, and Daisy Pentorn had 20 assists.
Riverbend will host Mountain View for a Commonwealth District match on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 3, ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD 0
Ashley Luce scored in the first half and Izzy Larimore in the second, and goalie Emma Clements registered five saves in goal to help Fredericksburg Academy get a nonconference road win.
Larimore’s scored came as time expired in third quarter when she tipped home a shot from Kylie Amberger off a corner. Brooke Sims assisted the opening goal for the Falcons (8-0), who host Fredericksburg Christian on Thursday.
JAMES MONROE 6, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Addi Gleason and Grace Maynard each score twice to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District win.
Kelsey Reviello added a goal and an assists, with Sally Beringer also notching a goal for the Yellow Jackets (13-1).
Celie Constantine supplied two assists and Ashley Shoffner one for JM.
Spotsylvania goalie Julianne Tate totaled 14 saves.
STAFFORD 6, RIVERBEND 0
The Indians earned the Commonwealth District victory over the Bears.
Olivia Stocks had two goals and two assists to lead the Indians attack.
Lauren Buckle, Mattie Furrow, Ava Brewer, and Coco Wallace each contributed a goal, and Camryn DeLeva and Mattie Furrow had an assist.
CROSS COUNTRY
QUAD MEET AT PRATT PARK
Culpeper’s Bella Hardaway cruised to a win in the girls meet to lead the Blue Devils to a team win over Fluvanna, Chancellor and host James Monroe.
On the boys side, Chancellor’s Alexander Blair topped the field, but the Flying Flucos took the team win.
Girls results: 1. Culpeper 34, James Monroe 40, Fluvanna 67, Chancellor 89.
Girls individuals results: 1. Bella Hardaway (Cu) 20:09; 2. Sophie Farley (Fl) 20:53; 3. Isabel Whitman (JM) 21:12; 4. Cecilia Lucas (JM) 21:50; 5. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 21:59; 6. Bella Groves (CU) 22:52.
Boys results: 1. Fluvanna 37, 2. James Monroe 44, 3. Culpeper 71, 4. Chancellor 74.
Boys individual results: 1. Alexander Blair (Ch) 18:03; 2. Ryder Petrylak (Fl) 18:15; 3. Tyler Evans (Ch) 18:20; 4. Elliot Van Vorst (JM) 18:24; 5. Connor Jeffries (Fl) 18:31; 6. Caleb Smith (Cu) 18:45.
Monday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
STAFFORD 3, POTOMAC 0
The Indians earned the senior night victory 25-7, 25-22, 25-15 over the visiting Panthers.
Senior Gabby Meador had 20 kills and four blocks, Skylar Sullivan had 26 assists, Ina Aoelua had eight kills and three aces, Kassie Menard had four kills and six digs, and Brookelyn Staib contributed eight digs.
Stafford travels to Riverbend on Tuesday for the Indians last match of the regular season.
KING GEORGE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Madison Carlile had three aces, 34 assists, and 11 digs as the Foxes earned the Battlefield District victory on the road 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12.
Bri Ellis had 13 kills, six blocks, and nine digs; Sydney Schrader had eight kills and 11 digs; and Rebecca Heim had two aces, seven kills and 10 digs for the Foxes (12-5 overall, 7-1 district), who travel to Eastern View Tuesday night.
Jordan Richenson contributed 11 assists and two aces for the Knights and Allison Newton had 16 digs. Spotsylvania (7-6) will travel to James Monroe on Tuesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, WOODBRIDGE 0
Lauren Hyman’s 10 kills and 18 digs sparked the Eagles to a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 nondistrict victory.
Lucia Herold added 17 digs and Isabel Ostvig 11 assists for Colonial Forge, which visits Massaponax Thursday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Ashley Lingerman had eight digs, two kills and three aces in the loss for the Black-Hawks and Lilly Howard contributed 10 kills, four digs, and two blocks for Brooke Point (3-16).
JAMES MONROE 3, COLONIAL BEACH 1
Teagan Thompson had 21 assists and seven kills and Mariah Williams added 11 kills and seven aces to help James Monroe get a 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-8 nondistrict win.
Scarlett Allen added five aces, five kills and three blocks and Jordan Carter seven kills and six aces for the Knights.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASSAPONAX 1, COURTLAND 0
Kyra Saunders scored on a third-quarter breakaway pass from Natalie LaFleur to help the Panthers earn a nondistrict win. Massaponax goalie Rya Lefler made 13 saves with defensive help from Kaitlyn Venzen, Bayleigh Valentine and Kyla Ross.